Senate Holds Hearing Regarding Relief For the Live Entertainment Industry

The senate held a congressional hearing on Tuesday regarding the need for relief for the live entertainment industry, CBS 42 reports.

Venue owners and other members of the industry told the senate during the hearing that the sector needs help in order to survive the pandemic.

Ron Laffitte, the president of Patriot Management, was one of the representatives who asked Congress for aid targeted specifically to their industry.

"Everyone employed in this industry is hurting, whether they work in the small towns or big cities, whether they work in independent venues or the biggest arenas - no one has been immune," said Laffitte.

The representatives at the hearing called for the Save Our Stages bill to be passed, which would supply grants to producers, live event operators and theater owners.

The bill has been included in Democratic relief packages, but they have not passed in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

Additional relief is also needed, including the Restart Act, which would extend the paycheck protection plan for four months.

