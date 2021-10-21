Selena Gomez Teases New WEST SIDE STORY-Inspired Single

Selena Gomez's new single may have a musical theatre twist!

Gomez recently posted a new video to her TikTok account in which she dances to an unreleased single that features a sample of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story. Watch the TikTok below!

While a release date for the new single has not yet been set, Gomez had previously shared another snippet of the new song while promoting her Rare Beauty brand.

Gomez was recently seen alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu's hit comedy series "Only Murders in the Building". Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She recently released her first Spanish-Language EP, "Revelacion". She released her debut studio album "Revival" in 2015, followed up by the release of "Rare" in 2020. She is the owner of the makeup brand, Rare Beauty.