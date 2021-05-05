Segal Talks Week 35 Welcomes New York City Artist Chris Myers

SEGAL TALKS: Week 35 to feature Chris Myers on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 12 noon EDT. Join a conversation about curating, producing and presenting theatre and performance in the Time of Corona.

Chris Myers is a New York City born and based artist. Working primarily as an actor, he trained at The Juilliard School after attending the British American Drama Academy, LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, and The Harlem School of the Arts. He also works as a writer, director, producer, and teaching artist.

On screen, he appears in Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix), "The Resident" (Fox), "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "The Breaks" (VH1), and "The Good Fight" (CBS) and the upcoming "Merry Happy Whatever" with Dennis Quaid on Netflix. In theater, he has worked primarily in new plays at leading cultural institutions. After winning an Obie Award for his performance in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon, he went on to perform in the critically appraised Whorl Inside A Loop.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Wednesday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound, and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel.