Second Stage Announces MUSICAL MONDAYS Featuring THE LAST FIVE YEARS, DOGFIGHT, and More

Jan. 31, 2019  

Second Stage Theater has announced it will present a special concert series, MUSICAL MONDAYS, in celebration of the acclaimed company's 40th anniversary.

A series of one-night only concerts of musicals produced by Second Stage Theater, MUSICAL MONDAYS will take place every Monday night through the month of March, kicking off on March 4th with Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The series will continue on March 11th withSATURDAY NIGHT by Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Stephen Sondheim; on March 18th with Peter Duchan, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul'sDOGFIGHT; and on March 25th with Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's NEXT TO NORMAL.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will be directed by Jason Robert Brown. Casting and other creative team members will be announced at a later date.

"It feels fitting that as we present the world premiere of our new musical SUPERHERO we're taking this moment to celebrate some of the defining musicals in Second Stage's history," said President and Artistic Director Carole Rothman. "THE LAST FIVE YEARS, SATURDAY NIGHT, DOGFIGHTand NEXT TO NORMAL were each significant, extremely Popular Productions for us. I'm excited to give them a fresh take in a concert format for both enthusiasts and new audiences alike."

Second Stage Champion-level donors and subscribers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, January 31st at 1:00pm.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 5 at 1:00pm.

Single tickets are $89 and premium tickets are $125. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422 or visiting the company's website, www.2ST.com. There will be a limited number of 30 Under 30 tickets available for each performance.

All concerts will play at 7pm at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 W 43rd Street).

