Season 2 Of THE AUDITION HELPER Podcast Launches With ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Star, Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria, from Netflix's Orange is the New Black, is the first guest to be interviewed in Season 2 of The Audition Helper podcast.

In addition to her television work, Ms. DeLaria was seen on Broadway in the 1998 revival of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town, as well as The Rocky Horror Show in 2000. DeLaria also appeared Off Broadway in Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told.

She made her television debut in 1993 on The Arsenio Hall Show as the first openly gay comic on television. Since then, DeLaria has enjoyed a healthy career as a stand-up comic, jazz singer, and star of the Broadway stage.

The interview can be downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get podcasts. It can also be heard at www.theauditionhelper.com. Previous interviews include Tony nominees Rory O'Malley and Mary Testa as well as Aladdin's Telly Leung, To Kill a Mockingbird's Erin Wilhelmi, and Rocky's Margo Seibert.

TheAuditionHelper.com offers audition coaching for professional actors via video conferencing.