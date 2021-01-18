Season 2 Of THE AUDITION HELPER Podcast Launches With ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Star, Lea DeLaria
DeLaria appeared on Broadway in the 1998 revival of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town, as well as The Rocky Horror Show in 2000.
Lea DeLaria, from Netflix's Orange is the New Black, is the first guest to be interviewed in Season 2 of The Audition Helper podcast.
In addition to her television work, Ms. DeLaria was seen on Broadway in the 1998 revival of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town, as well as The Rocky Horror Show in 2000. DeLaria also appeared Off Broadway in Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told.
She made her television debut in 1993 on The Arsenio Hall Show as the first openly gay comic on television. Since then, DeLaria has enjoyed a healthy career as a stand-up comic, jazz singer, and star of the Broadway stage.
Listen below!
The interview can be downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get podcasts. It can also be heard at www.theauditionhelper.com. Previous interviews include Tony nominees Rory O'Malley and Mary Testa as well as Aladdin's Telly Leung, To Kill a Mockingbird's Erin Wilhelmi, and Rocky's Margo Seibert.
TheAuditionHelper.com offers audition coaching for professional actors via video conferencing.
More Hot Stories For You
-
DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off today with t...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 16 - Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda! ...
Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of The Shubert Organization, Has Passed Away at Age 89
The Shubert Organization has announced the passing of its beloved Chairman Emeritus, Philip J. Smith. Mr. Smith passed away peacefully on January 15, ...
Michael Ball Releases 'Leaning on a Rainbow' From BLITHE SPIRIT Film
Last year, Michael Ball recorded ‘Leaning on a Rainbow’ for the soundtrack to the new film ‘Blithe Spirit’. The full track is now available on Spotify...
MARY POPPINS RETURNS is Now Streaming on Disney Plus
When and where can you find Mary Poppins Returns streaming? We have your answer here!...
Haley Swindal's TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE to Stream for 30 More Days
By popular demand, Birdland’s all new concert event from Broadway perennial Haley Swindal, To New York, With Love, filmed as part of the “Radio Free B...