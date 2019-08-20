Screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter is Working on TV Series Based on Modern-Day OKLAHOMA!

Could a modern-day Oklahoma! be coming to the small screen? Emmy-nominated screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter is currently working on the concept, according to Claremore Progress.

Brunstetter recently visited the town of Claremore, OK for research.

"It's not necessarily going to be contemporary Laurey and contemporary Ado Annie," she said. "We're trying to make it so much bigger than that."

"I wanted to find the story elements of the show in Oklahoma, to build off of what is really going on there right now," she said. "What are farmers going through? What are people who live in the city going through? What are the social and cultural issues that are big in the state right now?"

The project, which Brunstetter is hoping to make an hour-long episode drama, is very early in development, but could come to the small screen as early as 2021.

Read more on Claremore Progress.

Brunstetter's writing credits include original plays, as well as three seasons of the ABC family drama "Switched at Birth," an episode of the Starz series "American Gods," and the NBC series "This is Us."

She is co-writing the Oklahoma! series with John Lee Hancock. Hancock's filmography includes "My Dog Skip" (2000), "The Rookie" (2002), "The Alamo" (2004), "The Blind Side" (2009), "Snow White and the Huntsman" (2012), "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013), "The Founder" (2016) and "The Highwaymen" (2019).

Oklahoma! is now playing on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker for Featured Actress in a Musical.





