Scott Rudin, Daryl Roth, Gloria Estefan, and More Among 2020 Broadway Global Producer Of The Year Nominees

Pandemics can't stop Broadway Global Producer of the Year nominations!

﻿The nominees for the 9th Annual 2020 Broadway Global Producer of the Year celebrate work on and off the Broadway stages.

Broadway Global Producer of the Year Nominees

Catherine Adler (Company, Tina, The Inheritance)

Corey Brunish, Jessica Rose Brunish (Come From Away, Slave Play, Tootsie)

Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD), Douglas Denoff (Slave Play)

Jamie deRoy (Company, The Inheritance, Tina)

Gloria & Emilio Estefan (On Your Feet)

Wendy Radus Federman (Jagged Little Pill, The Inheritance, Tina)

Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Sue Frost (Come From Away)

Barbara Freitag (Mrs Doubtfire, Come from Away, Hello, Dolly!)

Dennis Grimaldi (Gypsy)

Mara Isaacs (The Inheritance, Hadestown)

Andrew Kato (Artistic Director Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Stewart F Lane (BroadwayHD), John Legend (Blue)

Mary Maggio (Great Comet)

Marc Levine (Hadestown, Be More Chill,),

Elliott Masie (The Prom, Allegiance)

Brian Moreland (Blue)

Adam Roebuck (Ground Hog Day)

Michael S Rosenberg (The Donna Summer Musical)

Michael Andrew Rubinstein (With Love Marilyn, On the Town, Bullets Over Broadway)

Steve Rivellino (Dreamgirls - London)

Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theaters)

Daryl Roth (Company, Jagged Little Pill, Tina)

Scott Rudin (The Inheritance, West Side Story)

Scott Sanders (Company, Tootsie)

Jeffrey Seller (The Cher Show, Hamilton)

Ron Simons (Ain't Too Proud, Jitney)

Thomas Schumacher (President, Disney Theatrical Group)

Barbara Stein (Actors' Playhouse In Coral Gables)

Jhett Tolentino (M. Butterfly Philippines, Grammy- winner - The Color Purple Cast Album)

Sue Vaccaro (Empire)

Richard Winkler (Come from Away, The Inheritance, Ain't Too Proud)

Ivy Yang (Multiple shows in China).

The 9th Annual 2020 Broadway Global Producer of the Year will be announced in July 2020. Producer of the Year winners are chosen for outstanding work on and off the stage. Past winners include Dale Badway, Tom Kirdahy, Michael Alden, Cathy Rigby McCoy & Tom McCoy, Catherine Schreiber, Tom Smedes, Stephen Byrd & Alia Jones Harvey.

Last year winners Stephen Byrd & Alia Jones Harvey will honor the 2020 Producer of the Year at a private ceremony, where they will receive the "Producer's Puzzle" created by internationally acclaimed artist Steve Marshall. Steve donates a portion of his commissions to Smile Train, bringing smiles to youth around the globe.

This is only intermission, producers are writing history, on how and when Broadway re-opens globally! Will look forward celebrating life changing stage works that educate respect for cultures, religions and diversity! www.BroadwayGlobal.org

