Scenesaver's Announces Online Theatre Club

A new online club for people missing their fix of theatre and the buzz of meeting up afterwards to chat about the performance. Scenesaver's online Theatre Club is like a book club but for performance. Their meetings are free, friendly, fun and open to all theatre fans.

Theatre Clubs are held on Thursdays, Monday and Sundays. It costs nothing to be a part of the Club, you just need to sign up to receive the details.

Meetings are hosted by Scenesaver. Scenesaver is the free to use website showing performances from off-Broadway, off West End and smaller theatres from all over the world. With 350+ performances in all different genres Scenesaver's mission is to make little theatre big and accessible to all.

New York host Luisa Lyons will be featuring Confessions of a Rabbi's Daughter at her next club meeting on Sunday January 17. Find out more.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Scenesaver Theatre Club

WHO: Scenesaver with hosts Alan Fitter, John Chapman, and Luisa Lyons

WHEN: 4pm EST, Sunday, January 17th with Luisa Lyons discussing Confessions of a Rabbi's Daughter

11am EST, Thursday January 21st with host Alan Fitter

3pm EST, Monday, January 25th with host John Chapman

Scenesaver https://www.scenesaver.co.uk/ is the free to use website, launched during lockdown, to do something positive to help the theatre world, to support and incentivize creatives, and to provide theatregoers with their fix of theatre during the pandemic. A hub showing performances from small theatres worldwide, users pay a virtual ticket price that is given to the performers. There are 350+ performances and Scenesaver welcomes performance from creatives in all genres and languages.

John Chapman and Alan Fitter are theatre critics and Off West End super assessors. John Chapman also runs the theatre blog 2nd from Bottom. Luisa Lyons is a graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and runs Filmed Live Musicals.

Scenesaver was created by creative Caroline Friedman.

www.scenesaver.co.uk