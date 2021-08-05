Save 15% on Feinstein's/54 Below's upcoming headliners!

Feinstein's/54 Below

André De Shields: Black By Popular Demand

AUG 7 at 7:00PM

Join us for an evening with Tony Award® winner André De Shields as he makes his highly anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with a stylish new show that showcases the wit, elegance, and charm that the master entertainer has become known for. A showstopper at the age of 75, De Shields was the triple-crown winner of the 2019 award season, garnering Tony®, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for his universally praised role as the messenger to the gods, Hermes, in Hadestown.

André will be joined by featured vocalists Kimberly Marable, Lori Tishfield and Freida Williams, percussionist Rudy Bird and music director Sean Mayes on piano.

Amber Iman

AUG 10-14 at 7:00PM

Amber Iman returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a powerful concert that melds her onstage work in shows such as Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor, with her work off stage as a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway.

Using personal stories and songs, she takes the audience on a journey through love, rejection, race, artistry, and heartbreak in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us that we have the capacity to move forward from any setback.

