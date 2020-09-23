Sarah Paulson Will Guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tonight

See the full list of guests for this week below!

Sarah Paulson, star of stage and screen, will appear tonight on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" to promote her new Netflix series, "Ratched."

Sarah Paulson is acknowledged as one of today's most critically acclaimed actresses of the screen and stage. Paulson's impressive film career includes features with ensemble members Lois Smith (Griffin & Phoenix), Austin Pendleton (The Notorious Bettie Page) and John Malkovich, whom she joins in the Netflix film Bird Box. On stage, she has appeared in a wide-range of productions including the title role in Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Talley's Folly, Cherry Orchard with Alfred Molina and Annette Bening, and Broadway's The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange.



On television, Sarah Paulson's inspired performances have captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in AMERICAN CRIME Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson earned her numerous awards including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy Award. Sarah also received four consecutive Emmy nominations for her character portrayals in Ryan Murphy's award-winning television series, American Horror Story.

See the full list of "Late Night" guests for this week here:

Wednesday, September 23: Guests Sarah Paulson (Ratched) and H. Jon Benjamin (Archer). Show 1042A.

Thursday, September 24: Guests Alicia Vikander (The Glorias) and Maya Erskine & Anna Konkle (Pen15). Show 1043A.

Friday, September 25: Guest Michael Cohen (Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump) and musical guest Sheryl Crow (Single: "In the End"). (OAD 9/10/20)

Monday, September 28: Guests Colin Quinn (Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of Fifty States), Kim Cattrall (Filthy Rich) and musical guest Jeff Rosenstock (Song: "Scram!" Album: NO DREAM). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1044A.

Tuesday, September 29: Guests Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart (Swimming Lessons: Poems) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers (Song: "I Know the End," Album: Punisher). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1045A.

**Wednesday, September 30: Guests Taylor Schilling (Monsterland) and Brian Stelter (Hoax: Donald Trump, FOX News, and The Dangerous Distortion of Truth). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1046A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

