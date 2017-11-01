Sarah DeLappe's All-Female Soccer Play THE WOLVES Begins Tonight at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center Theater is bringing the critically-acclaimed, Drama Desk and Obie award-winning production of The Wolves, a new play by Sarah DeLappe, directed by Lila Neugebauer, to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Previews begin tonight, November 1 at 8pm. Opening night is Monday, November 20 at 6:45pm.

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. The Wolves is a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

Originally produced by The Playwrights Realm in association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre season, The Wolves first burst upon the scene last year winning rave reviews. In addition to being a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the production won an Obie Ensemble Award shared by director Neugebauer and the acting ensemble, a special Drama Desk Award for its acting ensemble, and was nominated for Lucille Lortel and Drama League awards for Best Play, as well as for the Outer Critics' Circle John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Play.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of The Wolves will feature Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins. The production will have sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, and sound by Stowe Nelson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Sarah DeLappe is currently a Playwright in Residence at LCT3, as well as a Page One Writer at The Playwrights Realm and a member of Ars Nova Play Group. Other fellowships and developmental support include The MacDowell Colony, The Ground Floor, New Georges Audrey Residency, Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and Sitka Fellows Program. The Wolves is set for upcoming productions at The Goodman Theatre, Studio Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, Lyric Stage Company, and Hyde Park Theatre. DeLappe received an MFA from Brooklyn College.

Lila Neugebauer, who will also direct the upcoming LCT3 production of After the Blast by Zoe Kazan this fall, directed the LCT3 production of Kill Floor by Abe Koogler. She directed Annie Baker's The Antipodes, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody, A.R. Gurney's The Wayside Motor Inn (Drama Desk nomination) and a triple bill of Edward Albee's The Sandbox, Maria Irene Fornes' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro at the Signature Theatre, as well as productions at The New Group, New York Stage & Film, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, and Clubbed Thumb. Her regional theater credits include productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Center Stage, South Coast Rep., Studio Theatre, the Humana Festival at The Actors Theatre of Louisville, and the Berkeley Rep. She is a co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones.

Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing Dominique Morisseau's new play Pipeline, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, as well as the LCT3 presentation of Third Rail Projects' latest immersive work Ghost Light at the Claire Tow Theater. In addition to The Wolves, LCT's fall productions include Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar's new play Junk, directed by Doug Hughes, beginning performances Thursday, October 5 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and the LCT3 production of After the Blast beginning performances Saturday, October 7 at the Claire Tow Theater. Next spring, LCT will present a new production of the classic Lerner & Loewe musical My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Playwrights Horizons Theater School produced a workshop of The Wolves in 2015 in association with Clubbed Thumb, where the play had been developed previously.

Photo Credit: Daniel J. Vasquez

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles