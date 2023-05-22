Sara Bareilles And Kelly Rowland Join Audible's Audio-Only Singing Competition Series, BREAKTHROUGH, June 1

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced the judges for Click Here, the first-ever singing competition series developed and launched exclusively as a podcast. Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and musician Sara Bareilles, and Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland have signed on to judge the show.

The pair will mentor and guide the performances as well as the artistic development of five artists through a season of musical challenges-- all while each contestant's physical appearance is concealed, allowing listeners to connect with these undiscovered performers exclusively through their music.

“I am so thrilled to be joining this group of wildly talented people for Breakthrough!” said, Sara Bareilles. “I love that the creative team are on the same journey as our audience - getting to know these artists without seeing them - developing a sense of their artistry through only their music and storytelling. These five incredible souls showed up to each challenge with courage and vulnerability that invited us all into a remarkably intimate space, and I learned so much from them. No matter where you are in your career it is always inspiring to witness someone reach for the deepest parts of themselves and be willing to share that tender space.”

“I am so happy to be a part of this series that highlights and gives a voice to emerging artists,” shared Kelly Rowland. “Audible is an ideal space for this and Breakthrough is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians. I'm rooting for them all!”

Along the way, Grammy and Tony Award-winning host Daveed Diggs will escort listeners on the contestants' journeys as they learn from industry notables. At the end of the competition, one artist will be crowned the winner of Breakthrough.

Over the course of nine episodes, the artists will be challenged with covering well-known tunes that mean the most to them, stretching to genres outside of their comfort zones, and writing and recording hooks and full original songs. Mid-season prizes, including additional vocal coaching sessions, studio recording time, and recording equipment, will be awarded during each challenge.

“With our long-standing, highly popular Words + Music series and our newer Origins series, Audible has created a unique auditory experience for our listeners. Breakthrough pushes the boundaries of audio even further and invites music lovers to participate in the first of its kind, audio-only singing competition,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. “We are excited to have the immensely talented Kelly Rowland, Sara Bareilles, and Daveed Diggs guide the contestants as they hone their musical abilities and learn from some of the top artists in the music business.”

“Sara, Kelly, and Daveed bring such unique industry experience and incredible insight to this brand-new format in the podcast space,” said Will Malnati Founder & CEO of AT WILL MEDIA. “We are thrilled that, along with the fearless and forward-thinking team at Audible, and these incredible mentors and host, we are able to give listeners a chance to experience artists' growth in a medium that strips away the bright lights and big stage, and allows us to focus on their raw, natural talent.”

Breakthrough expands upon Audible's mission to amplify and give a voice to emerging talent, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians.

The new Audible Original, is created in collaboration with AT WILL MEDIA, an award-winning independently-owned podcast studio with a focus on original scripted and non-fiction podcasts. Will Malnati, Founder & CEO of AT WILL MEDIA, serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside TV/film producer Ethan Russell. Breakthrough is also executive produced by Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of Grammy Award-winning and Billboard Chart-topping artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, along with Adam Alpert and Dan Marcus via their production company, KICK THE HABIT PRODUCTIONS. In addition, Charles Boyd, whose credits include “American Idol” and “America's Got Talent” serves as Showrunner and EP, along with EP Peter Toumbekis. The deal was brokered by UTA, which represents AT WILL MEDIA and Breakthrough.

Follow along on this musical journey when Breakthrough premieres, exclusively from Audible on June 1, 2023: Click Here