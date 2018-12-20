Saoirse Ronan Wants to Come Back to Broadway

Saoirse Ronan has been taking Hollywood by storm, currently for starring in the film Mary Queen of Scots, and previously for playing the titular role in the award-winning film Lady Bird.

Ronan took the stage in 2016 in the revival of The Crucible, and it seems this three-time Oscar nominee has her sights set back on the stage, according to Page Six.

"When I did 'The Crucible' onstage in New York, I loved it," she said. "I got to live here but left when I was young."

Ronan said she loves the immediate reactions that performers can get from being on stage.

"On a movie set, there's no feedback from the audience," she said. "A live show is great. I relish coming back to the city. Being here, performing live theater is wonderful."



Ronan made her acting debut with the Irish medical drama series The Clinic in 2003 and debuted in feature films with a part in the romantic comedy I Could Never Be Your Woman in 2007. Her breakthrough came with the part of a precocious teenager in Atonement (2007), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She followed this with the roles of a murdered girl seeking vengeance in The Lovely Bones (2009), a teenage assassin in Hanna (2011), a vampire in Byzantium (2012), and a chef in The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).



Ronan received critical acclaim for playing a homesick Irish girl in 1950s New York in the drama Brooklyn (2015), for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She most recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Lady Bird.

