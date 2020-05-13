Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More to be Featured in STARS IN THE HOUSE's Reading of CANDIDA

The Actors Fund recently announced that SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, will also produce and host Plays in the House as part of its weekly lineup of Stars in the House, a daily online show at 2pm and 8pm ET. Plays in the House will air every Saturday and Wednesday matinee at 2pm until Broadway reopens. The episodes feature actors doing live readings of classic, award-winning plays. These performances are all FREE.



Wednesday May 20th at 2pm will offer Bernard Shaw's Candida, starring Andréa Burns, Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Jay O. Sanders, and Michael Benjamin Washington, narrated & directed by David Staller



One of Shaw's most popular of romantic comedies, Candida, Shaw's fifth play, sweeps us through one tumultuous day. An impassioned young poet has become a fixture in the home of the foreword thinking Reverend, and his brilliant wife, Candida. By the end of that day, the poet has forced a decision from Candida that will affect everyone's future in profound and unexpected ways, allowing Shaw to exhibit his dazzling insights and wicked wit. This play was Shaw's lighthearted response to Ibsen's groundbreaking A Doll's House.



"We're looking forward to partnering with Seth and James, once again. This time, with one of the plays that has come to define a Shavian point of view, Candida. It was Shaw's fifth of 65 plays, and he created a streamlined comedy that rattles along at breakneck speed while tackling women's rights, sexuality in all its many guises, religion, class systems, and even the place of art in our society. We've got a dynamite cast that's going to knock it out of the park," said Mr. Staller.



For more information, visit starsinthehouse.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You