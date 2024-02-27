Santino Fontana Joins LEGACY: MARIA FRIEDMAN & FRIENDS at the Hudson Theatre

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana will join the new, one-night-only concert event Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman & Friends celebrating Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand, amongst other greats, on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 8PM at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

The evening will showcase Maria Friedman, Santino Fontana, Savy Jackson and a special company of extraordinary young talent performing from the songbooks of celebrated composers Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Bernstein, along with a special surprise performance from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in which Friedman famously starred as The Narrator alongside Donny Osmond.

Four-time Olivier Award winner and director of this season’s Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, Maria Friedman has crafted a special one-night-only concert, with friends old and new, that will explore the legacies of three titans of 20th century musical theatre. A universally praised interpreter of their works, Maria performed with Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand multiple times throughout her career. This unique theatrical event will see her showcase many of their greatest hits with entertaining and personal memories that will make this evening with Maria Friedman a night to remember.

Legacy: And Evening with Maria Freidman & Friends will also include a company of young, up-and-coming performers who recently graduated from some of the country’s most prestigious performing arts schools that includes Maggie Lickani, Senna Prasatthong, Zoe Brooke Reed, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Brooke Taylor, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Alana Janai, Sophie Aknin, Tay Marquise, Rixey Terry, Jalen Jones, Cullen Zeno, Luke Rands, Devin Cortez, Joey Morof and Jules Geiss.

Collaborating with musical director and pianist Theo Jamieson, Legacy: An Evening with Maria Friedman & Friends is directed by Tony Award Winner Christopher Gattelli.

Legacy: And Evening with Maria Freidman & Friends will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Stephen Sondheim Foundation and The Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards.

An internationally renowned director and actor, Maria Friedman has originated roles on Broadway and the West End and has performed on television, film and in concert halls around the world. Her many accolades include nine Olivier Award nominations and four wins and Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominations for her 2022 pre-Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop. Merrily We Roll Along marks her Broadway directorial debut. Maria’s West End directing credits include Merrily We Roll Along, High Society and Stepping Out. Outside of London, her directorial credits include the British tour of Dusty - The Dusty Springfield Musical and A Little Night Music in Tokyo.

Tickets start at $59 and are available here. For tax deductible VIP tickets and packages visit here.

SANTINO FONTANA

has cemented himself as one of Broadway’s foremost leading men as well as a formidable screen talent. In 2019, Santino won the Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical” for his tour de force performance as “Michael Dorsey”/”Dorothy Michaels” in Tootsie. His dual role also garnered him a Drama Desk and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He is widely known for lending his voice to the villainous ‘Prince Hans’ in Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen. He was also seen in Universal Studio’s Sisters, opposite Tina Fey & Amy Poehler. He will soon be seen starring opposite Martin Sheen, Dennis Haysbert, and June Squibb in Lost And Found In Cleveland, opposite Tommy Sadoski in the drama Stalking The Bogeyman and in the dark comedy Brenda & Billy And The Pothos Plant at the Tribeca Film Festival. His independent film work includes the romantic comedy Off The Menu, psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, and comedy Papercop, for which he won a Best Actor Award at the Williamsburg International Independent Film Festival. On television, Santino was featured on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He also starred on The CW’s critically acclaimed hour-long musical comedy series, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” as fan favorite ‘Greg’ while appearing on NBC’s drama series “Shades Of Blue,” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, simultaneously. Other television credits include “Singularity,” an FX pilot from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as roles on “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Brain Dead,” “Mozart In The Jungle,” And “Royal Pains.” One of Broadway’s brightest stars, Santino is highly regarded for his work onstage. The New York Times wrote, “Santino Fontana [is] one of the most promising actors to emerge in the New York theater in recent years.” Santino received a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of “Prince Topher” inCinderella. His other Broadway credits include his roles in the Tony-winning mega-hit, Hello Dolly! opposite Bernadette Peters, as “Moss Hart” in the Tony-nominatedAct One opposite Tony Shalhoub, The Importance Of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), A View From The Bridge, Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot and Sunday In The Park With George. Santino won a Lucille Lortel Award, Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam’s SONS OF THE PROPHET. He also starred as ‘John Adams’ in 1776 and ‘Elliot Rosewater’ in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, both for New York City Center Encores!. As a vocalist, Santino has performed in jazz venues such as Lincoln Center’s Appel Room and Birdland. As an orchestra soloist, Santino has sung at Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and other top-tier venues with symphonies, big bands, and smaller ensembles, including the New York Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. @santinofontana

SAVY JACKSON

recently made their Broadway debut in the original Broadway company of Bad Cinderella starring as Cinderella every Sunday. Other credits include, the National tour of Once on this Island as Storyteller, u/s TiMoune. Savy recently shot a supporting role in the upcoming feature Sweethearts. Regional theater: Marian in Hood (Asolo Rep), Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Geva Theater). Savy is a singer/songwriter currently working on their debut EP.