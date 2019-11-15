SUPERHERO Cast Recording Will Get December Release

Sony Masterworks Broadway just announced the December 6 release of SUPERHERO (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING) with music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize, Tony and Emmy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt (Jagged Little Pill, Next to Normal, If/Then) and book by Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning writer John Logan (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Red). Also making its debut alongside today's preorder is the album's lead offering "It's Not Like In The Movies," performed by Tony and GRAMMY Award nominee Bryce Pinkham and Kyle McArthur - listen here.

The original cast recording of Superhero tells the story of a mother and son grappling with a devastating loss and the mysterious stranger who helps them on their journey. Produced by Tom Kitt and Derik Lee, the album includes liner notes from Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News theater critic Chris Jones as well as full lyrics and production photos.

Of the recording, composer Tom Kitt says, "Creating Superhero with John Logan and Jason Moore has been one of the great joys of my life. It is a story that is extremely personal to me and my family, and I'm so grateful to Scott Farthing and to everyone at Sony Masterworks for their unwavering support in capturing and preserving our piece. Thanks to Derik Lee for his beautiful work in giving this album such a gorgeous and dynamic sound. And lastly, to our brilliant cast, band, and to my pals Michael Starobin and AnnMarie Milazzo, you have infused my work with such love and with such heart. You are all truly Superheroes."

"I'm thrilled we're releasing the original cast album and more musical theater lovers will get to know the show," adds book writer John Logan. "And personally I'm just looking forward to hearing Tom Kitt's breathtaking score over and over again!"

"Superhero is a musical about recognizing the every-day heroes among us, whose love, patience and understanding help us get through this thing called life," adds SVP of Masterworks Broadway Scott Farthing. "It certainly resonated with me and we are honored to have preserved this emotionally rich work by Tom Kitt and John Logan."

From the Pulitzer Prize, Tony and Emmy Award-winning composer of Next to Normal (Tom Kitt) and the Tony Award-winning writer of Red (John Logan), Superhero is a deeply human new musical about a fractured family, the mysterious stranger in apartment 4-B, and the unexpected hero who just might save the day. Directed by Jason Moore (The Cher Show, Avenue Q), Superhero made its world premiere in January 2019 at Second Stage Theater.

Superhero's Original Cast Recording features two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Charlotte), Tony and GRAMMY Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (Jim) and Kyle McArthur (Simon) in his professional debut, along with Julia Abueva, Jake Levy, Salena Qureshi, Thom Sesma and Nathaniel Stampley.

The world premiere of Superhero was produced in New York City in January 2019 by Second Stage Theater - Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director; Christopher Burney, Artistic Producer.

Superhero was developed in 2017 during a residency at the National Music Theater Conference of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Waterford, CT - Preston Whiteway, Executive Director; Paulette Haupt, Artistic Director

SUPERHERO (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING)

TRACKLISTING -

1. Prologue / The Adventures of the Amazing Sea-Mariner - Kyle McArthur, Ensemble

2. What's Happening To My Boy? - Kate Baldwin, Ensemble

3. The Adventures of the Amazing Sea-Mariner (Reprise) / You Don't Know What I Know - Kyle McArthur, Bryce Pinkham, Ensemble

4. The Man in 4-B - Kyle McArthur, Kate Baldwin

5. I'll Save The Girl - Kyle McArthur

6. Laundry for Two - Kate Baldwin

7. How Do You Do This Again? / You Don't Know What I Know (Reprise) - Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham, Kyle McArthur, Ensemble

8. It's Not Like In The Movies - Bryce Pinkham, Kyle McArthur

9. If I Only Had One Day - Salena Qureshi, Kyle McArthur

10. In Between - Kate Baldwin, Bryce Pinkham

11. My Dad, The Superhero - Kyle McArthur

12. It Happens To You - Kate Baldwin

13. What Are The Words? - Kate Baldwin

14. If I Only Had One Day (Reprise) - Kyle McArthur

15. Superman Is Dead - Kyle McArthur

16. Superhero - Kate Baldwin

Sony Music Masterworks comprises the imprints Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway. Our artists range from icons to newly developing talents in classical, crossover and adult alternative music, plus new and legendary jazz artists. Our vast catalog of musical theater recordings features classic shows and original cast albums of today's Broadway hits, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Prom, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler), Groundhog Day, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On Your Feet!, Kinky Boots, Once, If/Then and An American in Paris.





