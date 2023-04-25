Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SUMMER, 1976 Will Be Recorded For Release on Audible

Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 opens tonight on Broadway.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976 opens tonight on Broadway. It was announced today that the production will be recorded and released on Audible later this year, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Summer, 1976 was recently extended and will now play through Saturday, June 10 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Starring Emmy Award® winner & Tony Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and Tony Award & Emmy Award nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties, "Friends"), written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes), Summer, 1976 will open officially on Tuesday, April 25.

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist). This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Summer, 1976 was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program. Production support is provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

The creative team for Summer, 1976 includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design), Hana S. Kim (projection design), Greg Pliska (original music), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting) and James FitzSimmons (production stage manager).

Manhattan Theatre Club is pleased to offer audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences' experience with Summer, 1976 and to allow those not able to see the production a way to connect with the show. A podcast episode featuring a discussion between award-winning designer Linda Cho (costume design) and longtime MTC collaborator John Lee Beatty (scenic design) and a playlist inspired by the show and curated by playwright David Auburn, can be found on MTC's website at www.MTCBeyondtheStage.com.






