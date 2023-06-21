SUCCESSION Star Sarah Snook To Portray 26 Characters In THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY West End

Snook is best known for her Emmy-nominated performance as Siobhan Roy in the HBO drama Succession, which recently completed an acclaimed four season run. 

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Emmy-nominated Succession star Sarah Snook will hit the West End stage in January 2024 in an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. According to Deadline, the production may also have Broadway in its sights. 

Snook will portray all 26 characters in the classic tale which will open at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in January 2024 for a limited 10-week engagement.

According to Baz Bamigboye, Snook will perform the production from Australian theatre and opera director, Kip Williams, for two hours with no intermission. 

Described as "one of the greatest performances ever seen on an Australian stage" (Time Out), Dorian Gray employs multiple live cameras and pre-recorded video which will allow Snook to create an audacious cascade of theatrical transformations. The production premiered in 2020 to five-star reviews and has garnered stellar receptions and returned for an encore run at Sydney Theatre Company in 2022. 

Building on a career-long fascination with theatrical innovation and spectacular reinventions of classic stories (Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Suddenly Last Summer, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), STC Artistic Director Kip Williams has written an adaption of Wilde's century-old fable that is a magnificent mirror to our times.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



