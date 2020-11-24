SUBMISSIONS ONLY Will be Available to Stream Beginning Tomorrow

Broadway On Demand will stream Submissions Only, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25, exclusively on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Co-created in 2010 by Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Submissions Only is a grassroots web sitcom that shows viewers what really goes on off-stage. Following the friendship of two theater professionals, an actress (Wetherhead as Penny Reilly) and a casting director (Colin Hanlon as Tim Trull), as they try to build careers in the notoriously tricky and often absurd world of Broadway theatrics, Submissions Only proves there's a whole lot of comedy in all of the drama.

Watch the trailer below!

Seasons One and Two of Submissions Only will be available without charge and Season Three for just $3.99, exclusively on Broadway On Demand. Please visit HERE for more information.

The star-studded series boasts such guest stars as Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, James Monroe Iglehart, Chita Rivera, Condola Rashad, Annaleigh Ashford, Michael Urie, Judith Light, Joel Grey, Bobby Cannavale, Linda Lavin, Will Swenson, Rachel Dratch, Max Jenkins, Kristen Johnston, Nick Jonas, Lea Delaria, Adam Pascal, Jeremy Jordan, Malcolm Getz, Joanna Gleason, and more.

Series regulars include Kate Wetherhead, Colin Hanlon, Santino Fontana, Donna Vivino, Stephen Bienskie, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Max von Essen, Jared Gertner and Marilyn Sokol.

Over the last decade, "Submissions Only" has gained a devoted following, with critics such as Jesse Green hailing it as "The best (funniest, smartest, warmest) series ever made about show folk."

Kevin McCollum, who joined Keenan-Bolger and Wetherhead to executive produce Season Three, is currently working with the team to develop a fourth season and beyond.

Broadway On Demand is the industry-leading livestream platform housing performance & theatre education programming, & the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators & professionals. Broadway On Demand has streamed 2,500 events & live productions - from Broadway shows to concert series, performance venues to individual artists, & original content - in 82 countries to over 300,000 viewers. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, ShowShare, approved middle school, high school, college, community & professional theatre productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences.

Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

