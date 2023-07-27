STooPS BedStuy Returns This Weekend

The 10th Annual STooPS BedStuy Art Crawl will be held on Saturday, July 29, 12:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

STooPS BedStuy Returns This Weekend

STooPS BedStuy, the annual celebration of creativity in Brooklyn, returns this year to Bedford-Stuyvesant for an afternoon of dance, music, spoken word, theater, visual art, conversations, workshops, street fair, Kiddie Corner, and more on July 29, from 12:00-7:00 P.M. Marking its 10th year, STooPS uses art as a catalyst for community building by fostering meaningful interactions between neighbors, artists, businesses, organizations, and attendees. The all-ages, family-friendly event, includes a variety of the artforms that make up the foundation of New York's creative scene, and capture the heart of Bed-Stuy. 
For the first time, the STooPS Art Crawl will also feature a street fair with games, double dutch, a variety of local Bed-Stuy vendors, and more. 

The 10th annual festival, themed "What if Bed-Stuy was a Black Utopia?", will celebrate the historical legacy of black community members who transformed the neighborhood from feared, to the highly gentrified cultural hub it is today. Recognized as Brooklyn Arts Council Black Artists to Know 2021, STooPS Founder Kendra J. Ross sees the arts playing a role in the future of Bed-Stuy, helping create a home where the Black people are not pushed out, but thriving and co-existing with other ethnicities that are moving in.   

Hosted by renowned writer, director, producer, and KokuTV youtube host, Koku, this year's event will feature a diverse lineup of artists including: Dancers J Bouey, Ladies of Hip-Hop, Brooklyn United, and STooPS founder Kendra J. Ross;  Visual Artists Ovila Lemon (Mūt' Sun), Ziedah Diata, and Bridges: Pan-Afrikan ARTS Experience, who will run the Kiddie Corner; Rapper Rob Cave Jr.; Musicians The Incredible Drunkertons, 4 the People, Chief Baba Neil Clarke, DJ Toni B, and Amma Whatt; Theater arts Dragonfly; and creative arts and movement therapist Ebony T. Nichols LCAT, BC-DMT. 

“I began STooPS with the desire to be a positive influence in the neighborhood, even though I could be considered a gentrifier–it has been a wild, mesmerizing, and rewarding journey,” says Kendra J. Ross. “Over our 10-year journey, STooPS has created a pathway for artists to share their talent in their own neighborhood; local businesses and community organizations to be highlighted; and neighbors to connect with these important community entities and each other. The essence of STooPS is creating connections. I have been blessed to see these connections blossom into further partnerships or become the impetus for people feeling joy and a sense of belonging.”

STooPS transforms the block, reimagining a traditional stage for immersive art on stoops and garden spaces. To encourage family-wide participation, our Kiddie Korner features various children's art activities. The 10th Anniversary Arts Crawl will start at The Garden of Hope, 392 Hancock St.

The 10th Annual STooPS BedStuy Art Crawl will be held on Saturday, July 29, 12:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. This event is FREE to the public. For performance locations and a full roster of participating artists, visit stoopsbedstuy.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees Photo
Ariana DeBose Joins American Film Institute Board of Trustees

Stage and screen star Ariana DeBose is among the newest members of the the American Film Institute’s board of trustees.

2
Video: MOANAs Auli’i Cravalho Sings Dont Cry For Me Argentina Ahead of EVITA Concert Photo
Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Moana star Auli’l Cravalho appeared on ITV's This Morning to perform 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' ahead of taking on the title role in Evita later this month. Watch the video now, which also includes an interview where Cravalho discusses Moana, the SAG-AFRTA strike, preparing for Evita, and more.

3
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall

Sara Bareilles has announced an expansion to the initiative to help benefit the employees and artists of Rockwood Music Hall. The #PreserveRockwood benefit concert series began last month with artists like Bareilles, Elle King and Ingrid Michaelson, who are joining together to help save the iconic independent New York City musical institution.

4
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Photos & Video: Inside LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

See photos and video of Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The MunyPhotos & Video: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny
SHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on BroadwaySHUCKED, HERE LIES LOVE, THE LION KING & More to Take Part in Kids' Night on Broadway
Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-BroadwayAubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott to Star in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Off-Broadway
HAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community FundHAMILTON, SWEENEY TODD, and More Will Host Benefit Performances For The Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE LION KING

Recommended For You