STRATA-EAST RISING Concert at LPR Celebrates the Legacy of Strata-East Records

Join NYC Winter Jazzfest, Charles Tolliver & Strata-East Records for a one-night-only celebration of one of the most influential jazz labels in the world. Strata-East Rising will honor the groundbreaking legacy of Strata-East Records, co-founded by Charles Tolliver and Stanley Cowell in 1971. Known for its revolutionary DIY spirit and ties to Black liberation politics, Strata-East gave artists the freedom to create on their terms, producing landmark albums by legends like Tolliver, Cowell, The Heath Brothers, Clifford Jordan, Max Roach, Gil Scott-Heron, and Pharoah Sanders, among many others.

This evening will bring together two bands to reimagine some of Strata-East's most iconic works. Featuring a star-studded lineup of original Strata-East artists Charles Tolliver, Cecil McBee, Billy Harper, Billy Hart, George Cables the show will also highlight the talents of, Steve Jordan, Christian McBride, aja monet, Endea Owens, Keyon Harrold, Camille Thurman & Darrell Green, Victor Gould and more.

Curated by Marcus J. Moore, Brice Rosenbloom, and Ched Tolliver, the concert reflects the ethos of Strata-East: music that inspires listeners to push boundaries, embrace hope, and lean into life even during challenging times.

Strata-East's original vinyl pressings have become prized collectibles, with original pressings often selling for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Tolliver reflected on the modern day legacy of the label, saying, "Many of our original 60+ releases became sought-after collector's items, even though only about 40 were officially released digitally. The audiophile community played a big role in elevating the label to cult status."

The program will pay homage to the visionaries who shaped Strata-East, including:

Honoring Stanley Cowell and Clifford Jordan: Featuring selections from Glass Bead Games, Music Inc, Musa Ancestral Streams solo piano, Regeneration and a possible multi-piano piece inspired by The Piano Choir. Tolliver shared, "We'll definitely honor Stanley as the co-founder of the label alongside me."

They will perform tracks from Mutima with Cecil McBee, and the evening will include a tribute to Bill Lee with music from the Lee family recordings.

Spotlight on Emerging Talent: Tolliver's influence extends to a new generation of jazz stars, including Keyon Harrold, Camille Thurman, Darrell Green, and Victor Gould. "There's so much great material to revisit and new projects in the works," Tolliver said.

This concert is not just a celebration of music—it's a testament to Strata-East's profound cultural and socio-political significance, born in an era of radical change and unwavering artistic vision.

Strata-East Rising Concert: A Tribute to the Landmark Jazz Label

When: January 13, 2025

Where: LPR

Who: Charles Tolliver, Cecil McBee, Billy Hart, Billy Harper, George Cables, Steve Jordan, Christian McBride, aja monet, Endea Owens, Keyon Harrold, Camille Thurman & Darrell Green, Victor Gould, and more.