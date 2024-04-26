STOMP Out Bullying's Free 6th Annual CULTURE SHOCK Livestream Returns April 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STOMP Out Bullying's free 6th Annual Culture Shock Livestream Event on April 30 at 11 am EST is to help foster cultural understanding, empathy and brings together a virtual panel of young actors to combat hate and is a pivotal component of National Culture Week (April 29 - May 3, 2024).

This event aims to foster understanding, empathy, and respect for one another so that students can feel safe and valued, regardless of their differences, prevent hurtful misunderstandings, and promote a more inclusive and harmonious school environment. The event is sponsored by ABC-owned Television Stations and the New York Jets and is simulcast on ABC-TV's top eight DMAs.

Educators and students nationwide are invited to join a live-stream panel discussion hosted by a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Moderator Francia Raisa @franciaraisa (Actress; How I Met Your Father). Raisa will lead an insightful and thought-provoking discussion on the importance of cultural diversity and acceptance. This year's panel will include Willow Shields @willowshields (Actress; The Hunger Games), Mark Indelicato @markindelicato (Actor; HACKS and With Love), Bre–Z @brezofficial (Actress and Rapper; All American), and Darren Barnet @darrenbarnet (Actor; Never Have I Ever).

This year's event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever, with an expanded reach encompassing more schools and influential celebrities. Participants will be able to engage in an enlightening livestream panel discussion facilitated by renowned personalities dedicated to advocating for cultural diversity and acceptance.

Key highlights of the event include:

Facilitated Conversations: Utilize specially designed guidelines to facilitate vital conversations among students, promoting empathy and understanding.

National Culture Week Activities: Extend discussions beyond the livestream event to embrace the full spectrum of cultural appreciation and acceptance throughout National Culture Week.

"We believe that fostering a culture of kindness and inclusivity starts within our schools," said Ross Ellis, CEO and founder of STOMP Out Bullying. "This event is a platform for educators and students to unite, engage in meaningful conversations, and drive positive change within their communities. Learning about diverse cultures enables students to better understand why their classmates are different, allowing them to be kind to others."

Educators are encouraged to sign up their schools today to access exclusive resources, including:

Exclusive access to the Culture Shock livestream.

Comprehensive guidelines will aid in facilitating discussions throughout the week.

Additional information on maximizing engagement and impact during this transformative event.

"This event began as an initiative to change the perception of what our youths perceive as sadly continuing to be a problem in schools everywhere," said Ellis. The inspiring stories of our celebrity panelists are so relatable to students, and we want youths to be able to learn from each other's diverse backgrounds and unique cultural experiences." "We are grateful to our longstanding sponsors ABC7/WABC-TV New York and the New York Jets and the celebrities who continue to join us in this important event to change the culture."

"Everyone deserves a chance to feel safe, heard, and protected from bullying and abusive behaviors," said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of ABC7/WABC-TV New York. "We are proud of our longstanding relationship with STOMP Out Bullying and are thrilled to sponsor this year's Livestream and share their message of inclusivity and kindness with our viewers."

Jesse Linder, VP of Community Relations, New York Jets, said, "The Jets are proud to partner with and support STOMP Out Bullying. Culture Shock is an opportunity for people of different backgrounds to have important conversations." "We know events like this will inspire change and facilitate kindness and inclusivity."

Don't miss this opportunity to join a movement dedicated to creating a more compassionate and inclusive society. Register your school today to secure your spot and access valuable resources for National Culture Week.

For registration and more information, visit https://www.stompoutbullying.org/national-culture-week.

About Culture Shock

Culture Shock is an annual event dedicated to promoting cultural diversity, kindness, and inclusivity within educational settings. Through engaging discussions, activities, and resources, Culture Shock aims to empower educators and students to embrace diversity and foster a culture of acceptance and empathy.

STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online, and in communities across the country. STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, diversity, inclusion, equity, and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying and educates kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide. It raises awareness through school peer mentoring programs, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

