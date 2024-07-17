STEVE HAYES: TIRED OLD QUEEN AT THE MOVIES Comes to Guild Hall of The Episcopal Actors' Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies is set for Wednesday, August 21 at 7:00 pm ET at Guild Hall of The Episcopal Actors’ Guild, 1 E. 29th St. 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016.

The Episcopal Actors’ Guild will welcome Steve Hayes back to the Guild Hall Stage for a live edition of his hit YouTube show “Steve Hayes: Tired Old Queen at the Movies” and a benefit screening of the hilarious 1936 screwball comedy My Man Godfrey. Starring William Powell, Carole Lombard and directed by Gregory La Cava, this fast-paced, madcap romp concerns a wealthy family during the Depression that hires a homeless man, as their butler, who isn’t all he says he is.

With a stellar cast of classic, comic, character actors including; Alice Brady, Mischa Auer and Eugene Pallette, the stage is set for one of the zaniest and funniest comedies ever to hit the screen. Introduced and with a wine and cheese talk back afterwards by award winning comedian and movie buff, Steve Hayes, it’ll be an evening of hilarity you won’t want to miss! All proceeds benefit The Episcopal Actors’ Guild.