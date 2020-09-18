STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Present CAESAR & CLEOPATRA Featuring Robert Cuccioli, Mirirai Sithole and More

This next offering of Plays in the House will take place on Sunday September 27th at 2pm.

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, and Stars in the House will present its next offering of Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all FREE and remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.



Sunday September 27th at 2pm will offer a reunion of the cast of the recent acclaimed production of Bernard Shaw's 'almost historical epic,' Caesar & Cleopatra, adapted and directed by David Staller. Mirirai Sithole, best known for her roles in If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Lortel Award), The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World, and Mother Courage and Her Children, joins original cast members Jeff Applegate (National Tours of Mamma Mia!, Cheers: Live on Stage), Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull - NAATCO, Pygmalion - Bedlam), Brenda Braxton (Broadway: Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café - Tony Award nomination, Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond), Robert Cuccioli (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde - Tony Award nomination, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Les Miserables), Dan Domingues (Wild Goose Dreams - Public Theater; The Undertaking - The Civilians; To The Bone - Cherry Lane; The Jammer, The Cherry Orchard - Atlantic Theater), and Jonathan Hadley (Broadway: Jersey Boys; Finian's Rainbow - Irish Rep; A Class Act - MTC; The Bodyguard The Musical, Into the Woods - National Tours; Widowers' Houses - GTG/TACT, Rothschild & Sons - York Theatre).



This performance is presented to benefit The Actors' Fund.



This is Gingold's fifth partnership with Stars In The House, following Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren's Profession, all adapted and directed by David Staller.



Caesar & Cleopatra. One of Shaw's most famous and least known plays! As an early draft of the Eliza/Higgins relationship in Shaw's Pygmalion, this highly entertaining play boldly addresses women's rights, gender roles, empowering the disenfranchised, and being an active and contributive member of the community. In this delightful fantasy, Shaw dares us to imagine how theatrically magical the past might have been! This adaptation, created by David Staller, incorporates Shaw's various versions over the years including his original hand-written draft, four of his production scripts from over the years, and even an early draft screenplay he had worked on during WWII.





Inspired by the artistry and activism of George Bernard Shaw, Gingold Theatrical Group creates theatre and theatre-related programs that promote Shaw's humanitarian ideals including universal human rights, the freedom of thought and speech, and the equality of all living beings. Programs include full Off-Broadway productions as part of the Shaw New York annual festival, the Project Shaw monthly reading series, outreach and education programs, as well as the cultivation of new plays through GTG's Speakers' Corner writers' group. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.



Stars in the House, which kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since the first show, Stars in the House has raised more than $450,000 to benefit The Actors Fund. The Drama Desk just honored The Actors Fund, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley with a Special Award for "connecting the theatre community and lifting spirits during the coronavirus crisis through the ongoing Stars in the House series."



In addition to its regular daily streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time, Stars in the House, has now also teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Stars in the House will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome.



