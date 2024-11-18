SOUTH PACIFIC Benefit Reunion Will Honor Vivian Beaumont Allen, Mitzi E. Newhouse & Claire Tow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center Theater’s Gala performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC will honor the three extraordinary women for whom its three theaters are named: Vivian Beaumont Allen, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow.

“As we reflect on LCT’s 40-year journey, we are deeply grateful for the generosity of the individuals and families who believe in the transformative power of the theater,” said Board Chair Kewsong Lee. “Their vision and support have been central to our growth as an institution, and we are honored to celebrate them as we mark this milestone season.”

The Vivian Beaumont Theater opened to the public on October 21, 1965. Designed by renowned architect Eero Saarinen, it was named for Vivian Beaumont Allen, an American actress, prominent New York philanthropist, and heiress. “If you look back at the time period, for a woman to take a large chunk of her largesse and dedicate it to starting a theater, that really just is so inspiring,” said Ian McLean, Beaumont’s great grandson. The theater was originally the home of the Repertory Theater of Lincoln Center, which closed in 1973 after nine seasons. At 1,099 seats it is the Tony Awards eligible theater among LCT’s three unique theaters. It is also the only Broadway theater north of the Theater District in Times Square and holds the title of the third largest stage in New York. Notable LCT productions at the Vivian Beaumont Theater include Anything Goes, Carousel, Parade, Contact, South Pacific, The Coast of Utopia, The Light in the Piazza, War Horse, Act One and The King and I.

The 299-seat Forum Theater opened to the public on November 10, 1967, and is situated in the lower level of the Vivian Beaumont Theater building. In 1973, the Forum was renamed for Mitzi E. Newhouse, a notable benefactor in New York. “I feel that this is my mother’s theater, and I feel a great love for what Lincoln Center Theater has accomplished,” said Donald Newhouse, Mitzi E. Newhouse’s son, “I feel it’s really a charge of energy when I see the name.” Susan Newhouse, Mitzi E. Newhouse’s daughter-in-law, served on the LCT Board from 1988 to 2011. The Newhouse family remains an integral part of the LCT Board through Elyse Newhouse, Susan Newhouse’s daughter-in-law. “Lincoln Center Theater started as theater for the people, and I think we have continued that legacy today,” said Elyse Newhouse. Since 1985, Lincoln Center Theater productions at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater include The House of Blue Leaves, Sarafina!, Six Degrees of Separation, A New Brain, The Sisters Rosensweig, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Clean House, Other Desert Cities, Pipeline and Oslo, several of which had successful premieres at the Newhouse that then transferred to the Vivian Beaumont Theater or other theatres on Broadway.

The Claire Tow Theater opened in June 2012 and is Lincoln Center Theater's newest space. It is home to LCT3, Lincoln Center Theater's programming initiative, launched under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director André Bishop. LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of the next generation of theater artists and building new audiences. The theater is named in honor of Claire Tow, the wife of longtime LCT Board Member Leonard Tow. “When I come in here, it’s Claire reappearing,” said Mr. Tow. “Having a theater named after my grandma at Lincoln Center is really special to not only my family, but the Lincoln Center community,” said Hope Tow Jackson, Claire Tow’s granddaughter. “I feel like her presence is here. Her joy, her passion, and her love, you can feel it in the walls, and I think she would be more than happy to see the amazing and innovative productions that are on this stage.” Emily Tow Jackson, Claire Tow’s daughter, said “I absolutely remember the topping off ceremony where we went up onto the roof and I signed my mom’s name for her. And so, she is forever there.” LCT3 productions at the 112-seat Claire Tow Theater include Disgraced, Preludes, The Harvest, Pass Over, Marys Seacole, At the Wedding and The Nosebleed.

Members of the three esteemed families will be in attendance on Monday, December 9, and will be celebrated in a special pre-performance event at the Claire Tow Theater, hosted by LCT Board Chair Kewsong Lee and LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. Following the reception, they will attend the one-night-only reunion concert of LCT’s Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC, directed by Bartlett Sher, and starring original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, Victor Hawks, Luka Kain, Li Jun Li, George Merrick, Laurissa Romain, Skipp Sudduth, and Noah Weisberg.

The concert will take place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 W. 65th St.), accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra conducted by Music Director Ted Sperling. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and is part of LCT’s 40th Anniversary Season Celebration.