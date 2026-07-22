SOON, a New Musical by Nick Blaemire and Directed by Will Blum, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in September

Soon, a new musical by Nick Blaemire and directed by Will Blum, will make its off-Broadway debut this September. The six-week limited engagement will begin performances on Wednesday, September 30 at The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre.

What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Blaemire and Blum are joined by music supervisor Wiley Deweese (Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Girl From The North Country) and music director Andy Collopy (Broadway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Notebook; National Tour: Oklahoma!). The cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Soon will appear as part of OOTB's Loft Series and Custom Work Program. Out of the Box Theatrics' Loft Season is a new developmental production series that offers artists a vital next step for emerging works and new ideas, providing the opportunity to present and refine their stories in front of New York City audiences. Featuring limited production elements in an intimate and immersive environment, the series embraces a story-first approach that prioritizes artistic development and inspires creative solutions to theatrical storytelling.

Soon was developed and premiered at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA in 2015. The New York City pilot production was presented at the East Village Basement in October 2025.

Pre-sale for Soon will begin on August 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM. Public on-sale begins August 5, 2026.

Biographies

Nick Blaemire (Book, Music, Lyrics) is a Brooklyn-based writer and actor. He is honored to be working with Out of the Box Theatrics to bring Soon Off-Broadway, after a sold-out run at the East Village Basement last fall. Nick has also written the book, music and lyrics for August Rush (Old Globe spring 2027, with Tom Kitt), Life of Newman (with Randy Newman), Safety Not Guaranteed (BAM, Signature Theatre, with Guster's Ryan Miller), Space Dogs (MCC, Other Palace London, with Van Hughes), Glory Days (Circle in the Square Broadway, with James Gardiner), Disney's Descendants (2500 productions around the world), A Little More Alive (Williamstown, Barrington Stage, KC Rep), Edge of the World (with Ethan Slater), Quixote (with Daniel J. Watts) and Fallout (with Kyle Jarrow). Nick has released three pop albums, all available online. As an actor, he recently played Adolph Green in Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro for Netflix, followed by a live run of A Party with Comden and Green at the Carlyle. A University of Michigan graduate, he is repped by CAA and Entertainment360. IG: @blaemire

Will Blum (Director) most recently directed Space Dogs at The Other Palace in London, where he previously directed the UK premiere of Bonnie & Clyde. Off-Broadway premieres of Nick Blaemire's Soon at the East Village Basement, and Pedro Antonio Garcia's The Witness Room at AMT. Training from The Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards in Pontedera, Italy. BFA from The Boston Conservatory. He has worked extensively as an actor on Broadway and all around North America. IG: @willblum

Wiley Deweese (Music Supervisor) is a New York-based music director, arranger, orchestrator, conductor and keyboardist. On Broadway, he has served as music director and co-orchestrator for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, associate music director for Girl From the North Country, and as a substitute conductor for The Band's Visit and Amélie. Off-Broadway, he has served as music director for Whisper House (The Civilians), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), and The Wildness (Ars Nova). He also played keyboards for the premieres of Preludes (LCT3) and First Daughter Suite (Public). Since 2018, Wiley has served as the music supervisor/orchestrator for the Michael Friedman Recording Project, which aims to preserve the works of the late, great composer Michael Friedman. To date, the project has released studio cast albums of The Abominables, This Beautiful City, The Great Immensity, (I am) Nobody's Lunch, and Paris Commune, all available on Sh-k-boom/Ghostlight records.

Andy Collopy (Music Director). Andy Collopy's extensive credits as a music director include the national tour of Daniel Fish's Tony Award winning production of Oklahoma! and the regional premiere of a new chamber version of Jane Eyre at Theatre Raleigh, starring Julie Benko and Matt Bogart. Most recently, he music-directed the new musical Peripheral, as part of the inaugural season of the Newport NewWorks Musical Theatre Festival, and the NAMT Festival presentation of Particle by Derek Gregor and Selda Sahin. In 2025, Andy was the associate music director of both Frozen and the world premiere of Take The Lead at Paper Mill Playhouse. His other work as an associate MD includes such productions as The Lightning Thief on Broadway, the Off-Broadway production of Daddy Long Legs, and the Toronto world premiere of Sousatzka. Andy is passionate about the development of new musicals and has worked extensively on readings and workshops of new works, including music directing shows through such organizations as the NAMT Festival of New Musicals, the Newport NewWorks Festival, and the ASCAP Grow and Show and Stephen Schwartz workshops.

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