SONGBOOK SUNDAYS At Jazz at Lincoln Center Continues With SAVIN' MY LOVE FOR FATS WALLER, June 11

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with SAVIN' MY LOVE FOR FATS WALLER on Sunday, June 11th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

Savin' My Love for Fats Waller gets the joint jumpin' with the songs of the legendary stride pianist, composer and singer, Fats Waller, as Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook kicks off June at Dizzy's Club. This Songbook Sundays raises the roof with Waller classics like Honeysuckle Rose, Ain't Misbehavin', I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter, Black and Blue and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features two powerhouse jazz divas: five-time Grammy award nominee Karrin Allyson, and stellar Broadway, club and concert artist Aisha de Haas, with JALC rising star Tyreek McDole.

Music director Richard Cummings leads a band of jazz stars including Kenny Davis on bass (Art Farmer, Geri Allen), Tony Cintron on drums (Celia Cruz, Eartha Kitt), and Ed Jackson on saxophone (Count Basie Band, Illinois Jacquet).

Add in some breezy stories and it's a jumpin', stompin' Sunday jam at Dizzy's.

Ms. Winer said: “We're so grateful our new Songbook Sundays has become the go-to jam party, every other month at Dizzy's. Our idea is to bring people together —musicians, vocalists and audiences—in a place that's always welcoming, and let community and music bring joy and fun to our lives.”

'Songbook Sundays' recently began its second year, after premiering last spring with “Got Gershwin” followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, and Lerner and Loewe. It will continue with a celebration of Jerome Kern (August 13). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $30/40, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

To purchase, visit:Click Here

Deborah Grace Winer (Curator, Host) is a leading expert on the classic American Songbook, and writer and creator of theatrical revues and concerts. Along with previous projects with Jazz at Lincoln Center, collaborations include Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland, and a decade as Artistic Director of the 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists concert series, presiding over 50 original shows and steering the venerable series back to audience and critical acclaim. She collaborates with top-tier artists from Broadway and the music world, and works with leading institutions. Author and dramatist, among her four books is On the Sunny Side of the Street: The Life and Lyrics of Dorothy Fields (Macmillan), recently named by the Wall Street Journal one of the Five Best books on American Songwriters. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, and her plays, off-Broadway and regionally. She has been featured on PBS American Masters, and NPR's “Fresh Air” and “Morning Edition.”

Karrin Allyson (vocalist) has received five Grammy award nominations among the more than 15 albums she has recorded for Concord and other labels; her most recent album of all-originals, Some of That Sunshine, was released in 2018. She tours the world in concert and clubs, including the major jazz festivals, and was featured in the Newport—Now 60 Tour.

Aisha de Haas (vocalist) has performed in jazz clubs and festivals around the country. Broadway appearances include Caroline or Change, Rent, Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk and the first national tour of Disney's Newsies. She also tours the country with her show, Jazzer at Heart. TV appearances include Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods and Law and Order SVU.

Tyreek McDole (vocalist) is a Jazz at Lincoln Center young artist favorite. He made his vocal debut in 2018, winning JALC's Essentially Ellington award for Outstanding Vocalist. Inspired by vocalists Billy Eckstine, Andy Bey and Joe Williams, Tyreek has performed at The Blue Note, Birdland and Jazz at Lincoln Center. He graduates from Oberlin Conservatory this spring.

Richard Cummings (Music Director, Piano) was, for nearly two decades, Music Director for Harry Belafonte. Composer, arranger and educator, he has recorded with Mr. Belafonte as well as Diane Reeves, Letta Mbulu. Hugh Masakela, Wayne Shorter, Zubin Mehta and Jon Lucien, among other legendary artists.

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook, continues on Sunday, June 11th at 5 & 7:30 PM with Savin' My Love for Fats Waller at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, 60th Street & Broadway, NYC. The all Fats Waller evening features Karrin Allyson, Aisha de Haas and Tyreek McDole. Tickets $30/40 and $25 for students. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.