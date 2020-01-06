SLAVE PLAY Author Jeremy O. Harris To Adapt Graphic Novel THE NEW WORLD For The Big Screen
Acclaimed playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, has been tapped to pen a big screen adaptation of Ales Kot's 2019 graphic novel The New World.
According to Deadline, the sci-fi novel tells the story of lives of "two lovers who go on the run as they navigate the New World order."
There is no word on a release date or any casting for the film at this time. Warner Bros and Populace will produce.
Jeremy O. Harris is currently represented on Broadway by Slave Play. His other stage works include Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.
Harris co-wrote A24's upcoming film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on the hit series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE VINEYARD Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.
