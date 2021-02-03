SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW to Become Available to Stream Next Week
The Olivier Award winning and Tony Nominated theatrical Experience will be released on Broadway HD on February 8.
SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is about to become available on streaming for the first time ever. BroadwayHD has secured worldwide exclusive streaming rights and will be bringing the show to viewers in the U.S. and globally on February 8. Olivier Award winner for Best Entertainment, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event, this West End production of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW has enchanted audiences across the globe, taking the art of clowning to new heights in a highly visual celebration of life.
In a frolicking ode to winter and snow, Russia's most famous clown foregoes dialogue in favor of abstract images, interpretative props and a score of popular music. SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is a universal and timeless theatrical poetic spectacle which has unanimously enchanted and empowered the imagination of audiences and critics since 1993 in dozens of countries, hundreds of cities with multiple thousand performances resulting in millions of ecstatic spectators from all nationalities, genders, beliefs, types and ages, probably like no other show.
BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW has captivated audiences from Broadway to West End, to stages well beyond and is one of the most imaginative pieces of theater ever created. BroadwayHD is proud to be the exclusive streaming home of this critically acclaimed show and help introduce new audiences to this amazing production."
"We find our freedom and joy when we reconnect with our childhood dreams," says Slava Polunin, creator of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW.
BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.
