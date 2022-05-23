SIX to Perform 'Get Down' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The cast of Six: the Musical is set to perform "Get Down" on Late Night With Seth Meyers this Thursday, May 26 on NBC.

The cast of Six includes Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Joy Woods. SIX is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus