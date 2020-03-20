SIX THE MUSICAL Australian & New Zealand Seasons Postponed
The producers of SIX THE MUSICAL have announced that as a result of the most recent advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all forthcoming seasons including Melbourne, Adelaide and Wellington are now postponed.
The show's producers said of the postponement, "The health, safety and well-being of our staff, artists, audiences and our community will always be paramount and the producers are working on reviewing options to reschedule. We sincerely thank the audiences and fans of SIX for their support of the full production team, cast, crew and musicians of the show, and look forward to being able to notify future season dates as soon as possible."
Ticket holders for all future performances will be contacted by your ticketing providers directly with refunds to be organised to the original credit card holder. There is no need to contact your ticketing provider unless you have been requested to provide further information.
For more information visit Www.sixthemusical.com.au
