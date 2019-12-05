SIX Joins BroadwayCon 2020 Lineup
BroadwayCon 2020 welcomes the eagerly anticipated upcoming Broadway production SIX to the programming lineup! As part of MainStage programming, members of the cast will perform during BroadwayCon's annual First Look on Friday, January 24. The SIX Spotlight session on Sunday, January 26 will feature members of the creative team. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.
Additional programming featuring SIX includes a beginner dance workshop and singalong on Saturday, January 25, 2020. For more information about workshops at BroadwayCon, please visit BroadwayCon.com/workshops.
Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.
In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2019. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 times per day, making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.
