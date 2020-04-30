SING STREET'S Brenock O'Connor Discussed their First Day of Tech on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) with Elaine Brier, Christian Hebel, Brenock O'Connor, and Fred Lassen (Sing Street) and Miss Richfield 1981.

Brenock O'Connor started the show discussing SING STREET and the Broadway Shutdown. "We had done an Off-Broadway run at the New York Theatre Workshop and we were in our final stages of rehearsals and teching the show, it was our first day of tech that Broadway shut down so we just stepped into the theatre, we just sang through about seven of the songs and we all got called onto the stage for a company meeting and they said 'yep, we're all going home.' It's heartbreaking but it was the right call absolutely, with the state of the world right now."



SING STREET musical director, Fred Lassen joined and told a story about a summer stock production of 42ND STREET he and Seth worked on together. "There was a ballet in the second act and a character got shot at the climax of the music. So in the pit we're playing and the music is crescendoing and it's getting louder and suddenly it all stops and there's a silence and I had rigged this wire to the top of my head and I would pull the wire and my hat would go 'woooo' and just fly right off at the gun shot. That would entertain Seth."

Later, Miss Richfield 1981 came on to discuss her virtual bingo night. "It's every Monday and Thursday at 8 o'clock...You got to playbingobananza.com on your phone and you can get a bingo card...and then you watch it on your computer or your laptop or something like that...It's really fun and then we have winners and we have prizes. If you come in first and win a prize, I give you an individual video...sometimes people ask for a birthday greeting or something like that. What I like is that it gives people a chance to just forget about things."

Rounding out the show, singer comedienne Elaine Brier performed a piece that she and Seth used to perform together at Rose's Turn in the 90s.

