SING STREET Musicians Join THE WRONG GIG at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below presents Sing Street's Musicians in The Wrong Gig. Join Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon and Anthony Genovesi, from Sing Street on Broadway, in a one night only rock concert experience.

In 2019, these four rock musicians suddenly found themselves in a new Broadway musical, a gig they never anticipated they'd be right for. With their Broadway debut postponed, they were each able to dive into new solo material, following their own sound. Now, after a year and a half without gigging, this band is ready to blow the roof off Feinstein's/54 Below. The audience will get sneak peeks of new unreleased music while exploring the feeling of being at the wrong gig.

Gian Perez is a musician and actor from Puerto Rico. Most recently, he originated the role of Kevin in the Broadway company of Sing Street. His new album, 'No Love for Cowboy', will be out exclusively on vinyl this fall. You can find more about Gian at www.gianperez.com

Jakeim Hart is a NYC based actor-musician. Select credits from stage and tv include Sing Street (Broadway), We Live in Cairo (American Rep Theater), Blue Bloods (CBS) and The Affair (Showtime). A multi-instrumentalist, he spends most of his compositional energy on guitar and piano. Debut album Bad Country to be released this fall. You can find Jakeim on Instagram at @jakeim_hart.

Sam Poon is currently awaiting to play Eamon in Sing Street on Broadway, and he has performed on Broadway in The King and I and Macbeth both at Lincoln Center, Off Broadway in Sing Street at NYTW and Runaways at NY City Center and the Delacorte, in National Tours of Les Miserables and Billy Elliot. On screen he will be seen in the upcoming film Generation Wrecks and appeared in Boychoir directed by Francois Girard, Crazy Famous, The David Letterman Show, The Today Show, and FBI on CBS. His music alias is "Spoonuel", and you can catch him playing various venues in New York City as well as listen to his music on all platforms. Visit www.SamPoonOnline.com and www.Spoonuel.com

Anthony Genovesi is a NYC-based drummer also known as Daylight Collider. Squeezing whatever's left out of the guitar-band lexicon to cook up punked-up power pop that'll make you feel like Soundcloud never existed. When not writing & performing with Daylight Collider, Anthony is all over New York and beyond making sweet beats and getting asses out of their seats, whether it be with premier cover/wedding bands or in the soon to reopen Sing Street on Broadway. You can find Anthony on Instagram at @asgdrums or @daylightcollider.

The Wrong Gig is produced by Pedro Hernandez (Rocktopia on Broadway, Emojiland Off-Broadway, David Dobrik's VIEWS Tour).

Gian Perez, Jakeim Hart, Sam Poon and Anthony Genovesi in The Wrong Gig plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 19th, 2021 at 9:45PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.