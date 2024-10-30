SINATRA SATURDAYS With Steven Maglio Celebrates 20th Anniversary At The Carnegie Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Carnegie Club will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Sinatra Saturdays starring Steven Maglio, with The Stan Rubin Orchestra. The anniversary shows are set for November 16, at 8 and 10:30pm.

Every Saturday night for the past 20 years, Maglio and the 11-piece orchestra have performed the songs of Sinatra to a room of spellbound fans young and old at midtown's Carnegie Club. As described by the New York Times, “Steven Maglio does not have blue eyes, but with his smooth croon, Rat Pack swagger and the benefit of a thick cloud of cigar smoke, listeners just might imagine they were at the Copa Room at The Sands in 1963.”Designed for fans of the Sinatra style, especially those born too late to hear Ol' Blue Eyes in person, Sinatra Saturdays first came together 25 years ago when Carnegie Club President/Chief Executive Mark Grossich met legendary band leader Stan Rubin, who had gained international fame when his orchestra played Grace Kelly's wedding in Monaco. They debuted Sinatra Saturdays in 2000. Five years later, Maglio took over the role of saloon singer and the rest is history. They've been swinging at The Carnegie Club every Saturday night since.

Over the past decades, the show invariably sells out, drawing a dedicated following of regulars, as well as a who's who of Gotham glitterati, from Deana Martin, Clarence Clemons, Joe Pesci, Dennis Farina, Jeremy Irons, and Rosario Dawson to athletes Pelé, Dr J, Vlade Divac, Doug Christie and Peja Stojakovic.

Maglio says the appeal of the show “is not about impersonation but about reconnecting to a feeling when singers like Sinatra were always backed by a big band and nightclubs like El Morocco and the Stork Club reigned supreme.”

The Carnegie Club certainly transports its audience to that bygone era. Described as a place Don Draper would go to have a cigar and a drink to celebrate a deal, it ranks as one of the rare public places that's smoke friendly in 21st-century Manhattan.