SIDEWALKS To Premiere At Spark Theater Festival

A new one-act play by Thomas M Copeland will premiere as part of Emerging Artists Theater's Spark Festival for Fall 2026 happening now at the 28th St Theater in New York City.

In "Sidewalks", a mom's carefully constructed world is shaken by a chance encounter with a dad on a playground.

Thomas plays "the man" opposite award-winning actor, director, and educator Lori Kee, who plays "woman". A surprising interaction sends woman down into the darkest corners of maternal impulses that we as a society tend to try to avoid talking about.

The dark short play was written in early 2026 and received several public readings before this premiere, but the play has taken on a deeper meaning since the subject of postpartum psychosis is once again making headlines this month.

Sidewalks will be presented alongside two other short plays. Emerging Artists Theater is dedicated to presenting new and in-progress works from playwrights, actors, dancers, musicians, and performers from all over the tristate area.

The one night only performance will take place at TADA! Youth Theater (28th Street Theater) located at 15 W 28th Street in New York City on Friday, October 16th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found here, or in person at the Box Office.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 06 Hrs 19 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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