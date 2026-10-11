SIDEWALKS To Premiere At Spark Theater Festival
The one-night-only performance takes place on October 16th.
A new one-act play by Thomas M Copeland will premiere as part of Emerging Artists Theater's Spark Festival for Fall 2026 happening now at the 28th St Theater in New York City.
In "Sidewalks", a mom's carefully constructed world is shaken by a chance encounter with a dad on a playground.
Thomas plays "the man" opposite award-winning actor, director, and educator Lori Kee, who plays "woman". A surprising interaction sends woman down into the darkest corners of maternal impulses that we as a society tend to try to avoid talking about.
The dark short play was written in early 2026 and received several public readings before this premiere, but the play has taken on a deeper meaning since the subject of postpartum psychosis is once again making headlines this month.
Sidewalks will be presented alongside two other short plays. Emerging Artists Theater is dedicated to presenting new and in-progress works from playwrights, actors, dancers, musicians, and performers from all over the tristate area.
The one night only performance will take place at TADA! Youth Theater (28th Street Theater) located at 15 W 28th Street in New York City on Friday, October 16th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found here, or in person at the Box Office.
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