SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Shucked on Broadway.

Where is Shucked playing on Broadway?

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. It is located at 208 West 41st Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Shucked on Broadway?

To get to the Nederlander Theatre, you can take the subway lines A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, or 7 to the Times Square-42nd Street station.

When did Shucked open on Broadway?

Shucked began previews at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2023, and officially opened on April 4.

Is Shucked playing outside of New York City?

Not yet. Shucked will transfer to London's West End in 2024. Before Broadway, the show premiered at Salt Lake City's Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

What is Shucked about?

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation. The new original musical comedy features a book by Robert Horn and score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Who wrote Shucked?

Shucked features music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and a book by Tony winner Robert Horn.

How long is Shucked?

Shucked is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

What days of the week does Shucked play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Shucked?

The main characters in Shucked include: Maizy, Lulu, Gordy, Peanut, Beau, Storyteller 1 and Storyteller 2.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Shucked?

The opening night cast of Shucked included: Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Is the original Broadway cast still in Shucked?

Yes! You can currently See the original cast of Shucked on Broadway.

What songs are in Shucked?

Musical numbers in Shucked include:

Overture – Orchestra

"Corn" – Storytellers, Ensemble

"Walls" – Maizy

"Travelin' Song" – Maizy, Storytellers, Ensemble

"Bad" – Gordy, Female Ensemble

"Woman of the World" – Maizy, Ensemble

"Somebody Will" – Beau, Ensemble

"Independently Owned" – Lulu

"Holy Shit" – Peanut, Beau, Lulu

"Maybe Love" – Maizy

"Corn" (reprise) – Ensemble

Entr'acte – Orchestra

"We Love Jesus" – Ensemble

"OK" – Beau

"I Do" – Maizy, Beau, Lulu, Gordy

"Friends" – Maizy, Lulu

"Best Man Wins" – Peanut, Beau, Male Ensemble

"Corn Mix" – Ensemble

"Maybe Love" (reprise) – Maizy, Ensemble

Does Shucked have a cast recording?

Yes! Sony Masterworks Broadway released the Original Broadway Cast Recording on May 5, 2023. The album would be produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, McAnally, and Clark.

Did Shucked win any awards?

Shucked was nominated for eight 2023 Tony Awards, and won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Alex Newell.

Can I bring my child to Shucked?

Yes! Shucked is recommended for ages 5 and up.

How do I get tickets to Shucked?

Does Shucked have a lottery?

Digital Lottery: A limited number of $40 tickets (inclusive of handling fees) will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 8 AM ET the day prior to the performance until 2 PM ET the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/shucked-ny/

General Rush: A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $35 per ticket when the Nederlander Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office is currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 AM ET. Starting Monday, March 27, the box office will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Shucked here!