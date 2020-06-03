Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact
SHOW OF SHOWS: BROADWAY.COM SALUTES THE TONYS Postponed
Broadway.com has postponed its benefit celebrating the Tony Awards®, "Show of Shows: Broadway.com Salutes the Tonys," that was previously scheduled on Sunday, June 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Paul Wontorek, Broadway.com's Editor-in-Chief said, ""Broadway.com will postpone presenting our Tony Awards salute on Sunday, June 7, as we stand in solidarity with our colleagues, artists, friends, communities, and audiences of all races in the fight for equality and unity."
"Show of Shows: Broadway.com Salutes the Tonys" will be rescheduled and more information will be released at a future date.
