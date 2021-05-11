SEIZE THE SHOW Begins May 24 For A Week Of Brand New Experiences

Get ready to join Seize the Show for a week of new experiences and returning favorites, beginning Monday May 24th through Friday May 28th.

Whether you're in the mood for a Game Night, Mystery Night, an RPG adventure, or a live, interactive, virtual Escape Room, Seize the Show has got you covered, so grab your friends and buckle up!



The fun begins on Monday, May 24th! Pick your favorites or play with us all week long. Single tickets are $12.99 per night or you can join us for all 5 nights for $24.99, a savings of $40! Tickets for all experiences are now available at www.SeizetheShow.com.

The schedule will be as follows:



MONDAY, MAY 24TH AT 7PM ET: GAME NIGHT!

HOUSE HUNTING

Turn your junk into treasure in a high-paced, in-home scavenger hunt where contestants and audience members vote on categories (Home Decor, Kitchen Wares, Sports, etc.)., for items they might find in their home. Once an item is chosen, contestants have one minute to find it, and return to their computer. As the slower contestants are picked off in each round, players must utilize their cunning negotiation skills to convince audience members to vote in their own best interest, and also win at skill challenging mini-games in order to make it to the winner's circle and stake claim to sole champion of House Hunting.



TUESDAY, MAY 25TH AT 7PM ET: MYSTERY NIGHT!

KILLER X

Join us for the premiere of our newest experience, Killer X. Five complete strangers converge on Three Thieves Island, an island in the middle of the Hudson in upstate New York, having received an invitation from the reclusive billionaire who lives there to join him at his private island. But someone is a killer - and it might be one of you. Killer X is Seize the Show's brand new murder mystery game show where you the audience can play suspect or detective to investigate and solve, or perhaps get away with, the crime of the hour. Utilizing brand new Gamiotics features to deliver clues and puzzles, Killer X is a murder mystery game like no other.





WEDNESDAY, MAY 26TH AT 7PM ET: RPG NIGHT!

SEIZE THE DRAGON

The return of fan-favorite Seize the Dragon, featuring all-new characters and an all-new adventure.



Adventure awaits! Take on the role of "the powers that be" as you guide the actions of three mighty adventurers in a live, expansive fantasy world. Will your heroes succeed in combat? Gain fame and fortune? Or will they fall into peril and ultimately fail? It's up to the choices you make and the actions you take in this completely unique tabletop roleplaying experience. There might be dungeons. There may be dragons. But either way it's adventure guaranteed.

THURSDAY, MAY 27TH AT 7PM ET: MYSTERY NIGHT...AGAIN!

KILLER X

Five complete strangers converge on Three Thieves Island, an island in the middle of the Hudson in upstate New York, having received an invitation from the reclusive billionaire who lives there to join him at his private island. But someone is a killer - and it might be one of you. Killer X is Seize the Show's brand new murder mystery game show where you the audience can play suspect or detective to investigate and solve, or perhaps get away with, the crime of the hour. Utilizing brand new Gamiotics features to deliver clues and puzzles, Killer X is a murder mystery game like no other.





FRIDAY, MAY 28TH AT 7PM ET: ESCAPE ROOM NIGHT!

RUBIX CONTROL

It's the return of Rubix Control, reworked and updated with all new puzzles, Gamiotics features, and gameplay!



What a time to be alive! Finally, an intergalactic cruise called The Rubix has launched and is on its way to civilize Mars! With a loyal captain and a team of five "space settlers," this new maiden voyage promises to be one for the history books. Unfortunately, you are an unpaid IT intern back on Earth. But when the ship goes off course and loses connection with Mission Control, they turn to you - this is your moment! You must reprogram the AI and bring the mission to safety. But it won't be easy. The Rubix is a twisting and turning modular ship, whose layout changes every few minutes, and there's a saboteur in your midst, who you must identify before the clock runs out. This thrilling Seize the Show experience is built for multiple re-visits, with a live cast of actors cheering you on and tripping you up for an experience unlike any other virtual escape room.