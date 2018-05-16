Ruthie Ann Miles Loses Baby Following Crash That Took The Life Of Her Daughter

Tragedy struck the Broadway community earlier this spring when Ruthie Ann Miles was the victim of a fatal car crash that took the life of her four year old daughter Abigail. According to USA Today, the driver, Dorothy Bruns, was arreseted last month in her Staten Island home. Her charges include: manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving.

Now, the New York Daily News reports that Miles has lost the baby girl who was expected to be born this month.

"At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein," her lawyer told the NY Daily News. "The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom."

As previously reported by the New York Daily News, medics were called to the home of the driver Dorothy Bruns, 44, just three days before the incident. Bruns had been suffering from a 'cardiac condition'. This had previously occurred on December 22 as well as November 19. Bruns took medical leave from her job and only recently returned in February. She suffers from multiple sclerosis and had a seizure behind the wheel on the day of the crash.

Her car has been cited four times for running red lights, as well as four times for speeding through a school zone, in the past two years. Bruns attempted to speed away from the scene but crashed into several cars and was stopped by witnesses.

Burns ran a red light on Monday, March 5, fatally hitting two children, Miles' daughter Abigail Blumenstein and one year old Joshua Lew. The two children were with their mothers at the time, heading home from a church event at the nearby community center. Miles wasin her 7th month of pregnancy and was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Read more in the NY Daily News here.

BroadwayWorld sends their condolences to the Ruthie Ann Miles, her husband, and their family.

