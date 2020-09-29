Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rory O'Malley, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks and More Participate in VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge

The #IDCheck Challenge is helping spread the word about what voters need in order to vote in this election.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Heard, and more have all taken to social media to participate in the VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge to help spread the word about what voters need in order to vote in this election.

VoteRiders is the nation's leading voter ID education and assistance organization. With 35 states requiring voter ID and around 25-40 million citizens of voting age without a valid ID, the #IDCheck Challenge is meant to encourage voters to check their ID to ensure they have what they need to vote in their state. They've enlisted the help of several celebrities to share their ID photos and spread the word about checking your ID, including:

Actress Elizabeth Banks

Actress Zoe Saldana

Actor Rory O'Malley

Actress and Comedian Amy Schumer

Actress Amber Heard

Actor Nick Kroll

Actress Sabrina Gennarino

See the stars take to social media for the #IDCheck challenge below!

Is your ID pic awkward or ideal? Dare you to show me! Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and make sure your ID works to vote in your state. In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance. Join me by sharing your actual ID pic (or the pic you *want* on your ID!) and tagging 5 friends to do the same. Help make sure everyone is ready to make their voice heard by November 3! P.S. Voter ID laws will silence millions if we DON'T take action. 25 million+ voting-age citizens DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others: Black people, Latino, college students, voters 65+, women - and the list goes on! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts.

In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance - Voter ID laws could silence 25 million+ voting-age citizens who DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more who are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts. If you aren't sure, make sure. The link is in my bio. #IDCheck

Is your ID pic awkward or ideal? Dare you to show me! Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and make sure your ID works to vote in your state. In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance. Join me by sharing your actual ID pic (or the pic you *want* on your ID!) and tagging 5 friends to do the same. Help make sure everyone is ready to make their voice heard by November 3! Thanks for the tag: I challenge: @jhonimarchinko @marsygiggles @thepeteg @nicciblove @karen_alane @snoopythemom @pollyannamcintosh @kerry_cahill @smugorange @kharypayton @bigbaldhead @michellevisage @rupaulofficial P.S. Voter ID laws will silence millions if we DON'T take action. 25 million+ voting-age citizens DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others: Black people, Latino, college students, voters 65+, women - and the list goes on! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts.

