Rory O'Malley, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks and More Participate in VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge
The #IDCheck Challenge is helping spread the word about what voters need in order to vote in this election.
Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Heard, and more have all taken to social media to participate in the VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge to help spread the word about what voters need in order to vote in this election.
VoteRiders is the nation's leading voter ID education and assistance organization. With 35 states requiring voter ID and around 25-40 million citizens of voting age without a valid ID, the #IDCheck Challenge is meant to encourage voters to check their ID to ensure they have what they need to vote in their state. They've enlisted the help of several celebrities to share their ID photos and spread the word about checking your ID, including:
Actress Elizabeth Banks
Actress Zoe Saldana
Actor Rory O'Malley
Actress and Comedian Amy Schumer
Actress Amber Heard
Actor Nick Kroll
Actress Sabrina Gennarino
See the stars take to social media for the #IDCheck challenge below!
Is your ID pic awkward or ideal? Dare you to show me! Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and make sure your ID works to vote in your state. In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance. Join me by sharing your actual ID pic (or the pic you *want* on your ID!) and tagging 5 friends to do the same. Help make sure everyone is ready to make their voice heard by November 3! P.S. Voter ID laws will silence millions if we DON'T take action. 25 million+ voting-age citizens DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others: Black people, Latino, college students, voters 65+, women - and the list goes on! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts.
In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance - Voter ID laws could silence 25 million+ voting-age citizens who DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more who are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts. If you aren't sure, make sure. The link is in my bio. #IDCheck
In 35 states, just registering to vote is not enough!- Amber Heard (@realamberheard) September 24, 2020
Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and confirm you have the right ID to vote in your State - - Let @thevoteriders help!
Is your ID pic awkward or ideal? Dare you to show me! Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and make sure your ID works to vote in your state. In 35 states registering to vote isn't enough. Let @thevoteriders help! They have your back with free voter ID information and assistance. Join me by sharing your actual ID pic (or the pic you *want* on your ID!) and tagging 5 friends to do the same. Help make sure everyone is ready to make their voice heard by November 3! Thanks for the tag: I challenge: @jhonimarchinko @marsygiggles @thepeteg @nicciblove @karen_alane @snoopythemom @pollyannamcintosh @kerry_cahill @smugorange @kharypayton @bigbaldhead @michellevisage @rupaulofficial P.S. Voter ID laws will silence millions if we DON'T take action. 25 million+ voting-age citizens DON'T have a current, govt-issued ID and millions more are confused about what is required in their state. Some Americans are far more impacted by these laws than others: Black people, Latino, college students, voters 65+, women - and the list goes on! @thevoteriders helps eligible voters secure the ID they need and cuts through confusion to make sure that EVERYONE can cast a ballot that counts.
