Rory O'Malley, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks and More Participate in VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge

Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Heard, and more have all taken to social media to participate in the VoteRiders #IDCheck Challenge to help spread the word about what voters need in order to vote in this election.

VoteRiders is the nation's leading voter ID education and assistance organization. With 35 states requiring voter ID and around 25-40 million citizens of voting age without a valid ID, the #IDCheck Challenge is meant to encourage voters to check their ID to ensure they have what they need to vote in their state. They've enlisted the help of several celebrities to share their ID photos and spread the word about checking your ID, including:

Actress Elizabeth Banks

Actress Zoe Saldana

Actor Rory O'Malley

Actress and Comedian Amy Schumer

Actress Amber Heard

Actor Nick Kroll

Actress Sabrina Gennarino

See the stars take to social media for the #IDCheck challenge below!

In 35 states, just registering to vote is not enough!

Text #IDCHECK to 41785 and confirm you have the right ID to vote in your State - - Let @thevoteriders help! - Amber Heard (@realamberheard) September 24, 2020

