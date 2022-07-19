Roger Q. Mason to Host New Series QUEERLY YOURS, PROFILES IN COURAGE

Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will host a new four part series, Queerly Yours, Profiles in Courage with Roger Q. Mason on This Way Out: The International LGBTQ Radio magazine centered on the global queer experience. The first episode in this ground-breaking new series features Admiral Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The second episode, featuring multi-disciplinary artist Dorian Wood, will premiere on Tuesday, July 19. Queerly Yours is produced by Roger Q. Mason and Brian DeShazor with Sound Producer David Gonzalez.

Award-winning writer and performer, Roger Q. Mason hosts the new series in conversation with transgender thought leaders in four areas: arts, sciences, politics, and religion - asking the hard questions and investigating how they navigate career and personhood in their respective industries as people on the gender and sexuality spectrum. Future guests will include theatre artist and performer Ianne Fields Stewart, singer, songwriter, and transgender rights activist Shea Diamond, the first openly transgender minister ordained in the Lutheran tradition Reverend Dr. Megan Rohrer, high school science teacher Sam Long, Senior Advisor for Outright International's Global Trans program Rikki Nathanson, and Gavin Grimm, author of If You're a Kid Like Gavin: The True Story of a Voting Trans Activist.

"Trans and gender non-conforming folx have excelled in every profession our society has created," said host Roger Q. Mason. "Historically speaking, we always have because we're innovative methods of leadership, discovery, and community in a world that's tried to systematically render us invisible. Queerly Yours is a candid portrait of a few trans and gender-expansive pioneers who have found success, fulfillment and joy through their lives and work. As someone who has championed queer affirmation through storytelling on stage, screen and public thought platforms, I'm excited by this opportunity to ring shout with my people on the radio."

"In recent years, transgender, non-binary and gender fluid people have seen an explosion of representation in all corners of society; television, film, media, theater, science, politics and business," said producer Brian DeShazor. "There is also an unprecedented attack on transgender people and their families in the streets and in the halls of "justice". Queerly Yours reports on the legislative bills and court cases that affect transgender lives on a weekly basis. We are thrilled to pass the microphone to allow these voices to speak for themselves. We are proud to welcome Writer/Performer Roger Q. Mason to bring a queer perspective to the conversation and share stories and experiences "

Roger Q. Mason (they/them) was recently touted by The Brooklyn Rail as "quickly becoming one of the most significant playwrights of the decade." Their playwriting has been seen on Broadway at Circle in the Square (Circle Reading Series); Off and Off-Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre with Carnegie Hall, La Mama ETC, New York Theatre Workshop, New Group, The Fire This Time Festival, Dixon Place, American Theatre of Actors, Flea Theatre, and Access Theater; and regionally at McCarter Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Victory Gardens, Chicago Dramatists, Steep Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Theatre Rhinoceros, Open Fist Theatre Company, EST/LA, Coeurage Theatre, Rogue Artists Ensemble, Son of Semele, and Skylight Theatre. Roger is an honoree of the Kilroys List; the Chuck Rowland Pioneer Award; the Fire This Time Festival Alumni Spotlight; and the Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore Producers Award. Mason's films have been recognized by the British Film Institute Flare Festival, Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, SCAD Film Festival, AT&T Film Award, Atlanta International Film Festival, Webby Awards, and Telly Awards. They've screened at the British Film Institute Flare Festival, Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, Inside Out Festival (Toronto), SCAD Film Festival, Hollyshorts, Outfest and Outfest Fusion, Rio LGBT Film Festival (Brazil), Bentonville Film Festival, Outshine Film Festival, and the Pan African Film Festival. Mason serves as an associate producer on Discovery+ docuseries BOOK OF QUEER and researcher for Freeform/Disney's HOW WE GOT HERE. Mason holds degrees from Princeton University, Middlebury College, and Northwestern University. They are a member of Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group and Primary Stages Writing Cohort, the co-host of Sister Roger's Gayborhood podcast with Lovell Holder, and the lead mentor of the New Visions Fellowship and Shay Foundation Fellowship. Instagram: @rogerq.mason

This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program. ​On the air since April 1988 and currently heard on 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment - all the information and culture of a community on the move!

Listeners can also hear This Way Out on a number of stations in the U.K. and New Zealand; on GaySA Radio in Pretoria, South Africa; Radio Wiz in Manila, the Philippines; across Europe, Africa/ Middle East, and Asia/Pacific regions on the World Radio Network (www.wrn.org); and via our podcasts at www.thiswayout.org, or on SoundCloud, iTunes, Stitcher.or wherever you get your podcasts; and on postal-mailed audio CDs by subscription. The NewsWrap segment is available by subscribing to our YouTube channel. www.thiswayout.org