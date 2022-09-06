Robin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit Concert

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Benefit Concert.

The event, at the historic Soho Playhouse on the evening of Monday, September 26th, serves as a celebration of the Latine musical theatre community right in the middle of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The concert, hosted by Broadway and film star Robin de Jesús, showcases over a dozen new songs by 19 different Latine composers and lyricists, and features a full roster of Latiné singers, musicians, and a fully Latine creative team. The evening includes a cocktail hour, open drink service, hors d'oeuvres, and a post concert fiesta bailando.

All proceeds go to support the free programs the Lab offers to help Latine musical theatre writers develop their work. Formed in November 2021, the Lab has already supported the development of over 24 different musicals in its first 10 months.

Tickets start at $50, and can be purchased here.

The evening features music by Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca, Robi Hager, Erlina Ortiz, Joey Contreras, Amanda D'Archangelis, David Davila, Rebecca Murillo, Julio Vaquero Ramos, Aliza Sotsky, Jacinta Clusellas, Tatiana Pandiani, Melis Aker, K. Hernandez Friend, Simón Gómez Villegas, Christin Cato, Desmar Guevara, Nyseli Vega, Brian Quijada, Julián Mesri, and David Gomez.

With performances by Mauricio Martinez, Shereen Pimentel, Michelle Aravena, Katerina McCrimmon, Amanda Lopez, Ianne Fields Stewart, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Kat Rodriguez, Michael De Souza, Nick Martinez, Robert Ariza, Mika Secada, and more!

The evening is directed by Rebecca Aparicio, with music direction by Saul Nache, and Matt Pinto on guitar, Jared Cavazos on bass, Joel Mateo and Reinaldo de Jesús on percussion, and Saul Nache on piano. Jared Cavazos is the music assistant. Angel Tavarez is the event's stage manager. Produced by the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and associate produced by Gustavo Brito.