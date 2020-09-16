Robert Paterson's And David Cote's In Real Life Song Cycles Will Be Performed In Real Life
AME presents a socially-distant, streamed performance for our times.
American Modern Ensemble (AME) emerges from the pandemic silence with a performance about a modern ritual that has confounded Millennials and Boomers alike, online dating. Composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote present two song cycles that explore the narratives of those looking to find true love in digital space - a chamber musical for the "Tinderella" in all of us.
The program features the world premiere of In Real Life II, the counterpart to In Real Life. This song cycle explores the humor and heartbreak of online dating through the lens of five different men. In Real Life II was written for Baritone Jorell Williams who portrays each of our eligible bachelors from the prototypical player who exaggerates his attributes to the secret passions of an "everyday guy."
Mr. Williams is a former resident artist of The American Opera Project Composers and the Voice series and is a much-in-demand interpreter of contemporary opera. He has received top awards from the Gerda Lissner International Competition, Schuyler Foundation, Licia Albanese Puccini Foundation, The American Prize, The American Traditions Competition, Civic Morning Musicals Foundation, the National Association of Negro Musicians, and the Liberace Foundation.
"Almost all of us have been down this dating road at some point in our lives. With AME and these talented singers, David and I are beyond thrilled to present new songs that illuminate the often humorous and sometimes complex world of online dating." - Robert Paterson, Composer
Soprano Marnie Breckenridge returns to the stage with AME to perform In Real Life, the first digitally romantic song cycle written by Paterson and Cote that was premiered by AME in 2016. Ms. Breckinridge's "deeply expressive layered characterizations and grounded storytelling" brings to life the stories of five women navigating the labyrinth of online dating. From the unrealistic expectations of a woman searching for her Prince Charming to the nostalgia of a divorcee re-entering the dating pool, these relatable and witty narratives portray reality, fantasy, and second chances in a brave new world.
"When we premiered In Real Life, the world was a very different place. But the search for romance and connection is universal. It's been quite a journey, having all these lovelorn men and women in my head!" - David Cote, Librettist
Rounding off the evening is yet another world premiere from the Paterson/Cote partnership. Extraordinary depicts the dynamics of dating during treacherous times. A couple decides to take their relationship from the digital shadows to the light of real life to find their "Happily Ever After."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Watch Jeremy Jordan & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight!
Tune in tonight for a live, brand new show from Jeremy Jordan! Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in P...
VIDEO: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in ...