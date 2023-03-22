Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jenelle Gaerlan & Iva Dixson take you behind the scenes of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jenelle Gaerlan and Iva Dixson take you behind the scenes of Robert Moses' KIN dance company.

Robert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today Jenelle Gaerlan (they/she)
Jenelle Gaerlan is a multi-disciplined movement artist hailing from Portland, OR. They trained with Tracey Durbin (Luigi's apprentice) as well as BodyVox's Junior Artist Generator (JAG) program. Jenelle has danced for BodyVox Dance Company under Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, DarVejon Jones Dance Ensemble, Nike Inc., SOULSKIN Dance, CandyBomber Productions at Stanford LIVE, and Concept o4. Along with her concert dance experiences, Jenelle proudly represents Assassins Crew, an international hip-hop collective dedicated to shedding light on community, loyalty and solidarity. Jenelle joined RMK in 2021.

Iva DixsonRobert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today
Iva Dixson originates from San Francisco, CA. She trained at the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of The Arts with Elvia Marta and Andrea Hinman, as well as the Rome International Dance Academy, directed by Andrea Palombi and Sara Lourenco. Iva has danced with Vangelis Dance Company. She joined RMK in 2023.

About Robert Moses' KIN
Founded in 1995, RMK uses movement as the medium through which race, class, culture, and gender are used to voice the existence of our greater potential and unfulfilled possibilities. The diverse company is known for its eclectic movement vocabulary, demanding choreography, ferocious dancing, and provocative themes. Moses' focus on the expressiveness of the human body and his desire to speak with the voices of his African American heritage has produced works with regional, national, and international recognition. Moses has collaborated with prominent dancers, musicians, composers, sculptors, authors, poets, and designers to realize the concept of dance as a unifying art form. RMK has presented an annual home season in San Francisco since 1995 as well as international touring to New York's City Center's Fall for Dance Festival, OPEN LOOK St. Petersburg International Dance Festival (Russia), Serendipity Arts Festival (Kolkata, India), Jacob's Pillow, Bates Dance Festival, Colorado Dance Festival, Dance Center at Columbia College, University of South Florida, Dance Umbrella, ProArts Collective, Maine Festival, and more.




Related Stories
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival Photo
Photos & Video: Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival
See photos and video of The Shubert Foundation's 2023 High School Theatre Festival!
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt Photo
Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt
Watch an exclusive clip of Shoshana Bean on Truth Be Told, opening up about self-doubt, mindfulness, healing and more.
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week Photo
SIX to Celebrate 600 Performances on Broadway This Week
SIX, the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will celebrate its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Photo
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.

From This Author - Social Watch


BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Karli Dinardo Takes Over Our Instagram Today!BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Karli Dinardo Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 11, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Karli Dinardo​​​​​​​ takes you behind the scenes of Bob Fosse's Dancin' on Broadway!
PARADE's Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!PARADE's Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 5, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Alex Joseph Grayson takes you behind the scenes of the Broadway revival of Parade!
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF's Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today!CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF's Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 4, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Matt De Rogatis takes you behind the scenes of Ruth Stage's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!
INTO THE WOOD's Ta'Nika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!INTO THE WOOD's Ta'Nika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
February 26, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story as Ta'Nika Gibson takes you behind the scenes of Into the Woods as they make their way to cities across the U.S. - starting with The Kennedy Center in D.C.!
BAD CINDERELLA's Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today!BAD CINDERELLA's Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
February 17, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story as Sarah Meahl takes you behind the scenes of Bad Cinderella's first preview performance on Broadway!
share