Robert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today

Jenelle Gaerlan (they/she)

Jenelle Gaerlan is a multi-disciplined movement artist hailing from Portland, OR. They trained with Tracey Durbin (Luigi's apprentice) as well as BodyVox's Junior Artist Generator (JAG) program. Jenelle has danced for BodyVox Dance Company under Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland, DarVejon Jones Dance Ensemble, Nike Inc., SOULSKIN Dance, CandyBomber Productions at Stanford LIVE, and Concept o4. Along with her concert dance experiences, Jenelle proudly represents Assassins Crew, an international hip-hop collective dedicated to shedding light on community, loyalty and solidarity. Jenelle joined RMK in 2021.

Iva Dixson

Iva Dixson originates from San Francisco, CA. She trained at the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of The Arts with Elvia Marta and Andrea Hinman, as well as the Rome International Dance Academy, directed by Andrea Palombi and Sara Lourenco. Iva has danced with Vangelis Dance Company. She joined RMK in 2023.

About Robert Moses' KIN

Founded in 1995, RMK uses movement as the medium through which race, class, culture, and gender are used to voice the existence of our greater potential and unfulfilled possibilities. The diverse company is known for its eclectic movement vocabulary, demanding choreography, ferocious dancing, and provocative themes. Moses' focus on the expressiveness of the human body and his desire to speak with the voices of his African American heritage has produced works with regional, national, and international recognition. Moses has collaborated with prominent dancers, musicians, composers, sculptors, authors, poets, and designers to realize the concept of dance as a unifying art form. RMK has presented an annual home season in San Francisco since 1995 as well as international touring to New York's City Center's Fall for Dance Festival, OPEN LOOK St. Petersburg International Dance Festival (Russia), Serendipity Arts Festival (Kolkata, India), Jacob's Pillow, Bates Dance Festival, Colorado Dance Festival, Dance Center at Columbia College, University of South Florida, Dance Umbrella, ProArts Collective, Maine Festival, and more.