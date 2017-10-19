Robert Cuccioli, Ciara Renee and More to Support Long Island High School for the Arts in Concert

Come see Broadway stars Ken Ard (Smokey Joe's Café; Jelly's Last Jam; Dangerous Games; Song and Dance; Starlight Express; Cats; The Little Prince and the Aviator; Marlowe); Steven "HeaveN" Cantor (In Transit); Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Robert Cuccioli (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Les Miserables; Jekyll and Hyde); Joshua Dela Cruz (Aladdin); Lana Gordon (Chicago; The Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar); Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day); Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland; School of Rock-The Musical), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day; Something Rotten!; Stanley Wayne Mathis (Nice Work If You Can Get It; The Book of Mormon; Wonderful Town; Kiss Me Kate; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Lion King; Jelly's Last Jam; Oh. Kay!) Jon Peterson (Cabaret); Wayne Pretlow (The Civil War); Ciara Renee (Pippin; Big Fish); Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos); Drama Desk Award nominee Nora Schell (Spamilton); Ayla Schwartz (Frozen) and Sarah Jane Shanks (Cats; Bright Star; Promises, Promises; Shrek the Musical; The Apple Tree; Wonderful Town) and musical director/accompanist Eugene Gwozdz at Broadway Supports LIHSA.

The event will take place on Monday, October 23 from 7 - 9 p.m. in the Seymour Weiner Theatre at the LIHSA campus, located at 239 Cold Spring Road, Syosset, NY. Get your tickets now by visiting tickets.shovation.com. Attendees also will have an opportunity to purchase special tickets that entitle them to a meet & greet after the show with its stars.

Get your tickets for this special performance that organizers call, "lightning in a bottle." Since the cast is never the same and over-flowing with talent, the audience will be treated to a truly once-in-a-lifetime show.

In addition, the Grand Prize Raffle winner will receive two tickets to a Billy Joel Concert and an autographed book of sheet music for the "Piano Man" Album.

At the start of 2016, Mr. Joel donated $1 million to LIHSA, along with his support of the school and its 40-plus-year history of nurturing Long Island's up and coming artists. "I went to public school on Long Island and I am grateful for the music program and my music teachers for helping provide me the tools for which I have based my career," he wrote in a letter to the Nassau BOCES Board.

This is the third year that Broadway stars have come together to support LIHSA, which is the only Long Island performing arts high school program that offers world-class training and preparation for students who are interested in exploring and pursuing careers in the arts. Last year's show sold out.

"It is deeply touching for these talented Broadway entertainers to donate their time to put together an unprecedented performance to support LIHSA," said Nassau BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Robert R. Dillon. "The evening will not only help raise awareness of our stellar arts programs, it will also provide our current and future LIHSA students the opportunity to see how successful they can become!"

For more than 40 years, LIHSA has been a training ground for public school students who want to pursue a career in dance, drama, filmmaking, instrumental and vocal music, musical theatre, theater technology and visual arts.

Broadway Supports LIHSA is being co-produced and co-directed by Jerome Vivona, a Broadway veteran and current artistic director of the American Theater Dance Workshop in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Stephen DeAngelis, renowned casting director of the Broadway revival of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and producer of more than 200 different Broadway concerts in NYC and across the United States. They are working with The Campaign for LIHSA, which was created more than two years ago to help raise funds and awareness of LIHSA.

The evening is scheduled to feature a variety of performers with Broadway shows to their credit. Performers will be announced soon. To learn more about LIHSA or to see who will be performing, visit www.nassauboces.org/lihsa.

The Campaign for LIHSA is affiliated with the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation, which is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation. The LIHSA campaign includes educators, artists, students and parents committed to supporting the only public arts high school on Long Island.

The Long Island High School for the Arts Parent Teacher Student Association's (PTSA's) mission is to build a community by enhancing relationships inside and outside LIHSA's walls. With community's support, the PTSA will work to build enrollment and increase communication among parents, the school and Nassau BOCES.

