Robert Creighton to Bring Holiday Cheer and FROZEN Co-Stars to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, presents a return engagement of Broadway quadruple threat and Bistro Award winner, Robert Creighton, recently seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway musical CAGNEY at The Westside Theatre.

On Thursday, December 14th at 7pm he'll present Robert Creighton: HOLIDAY HAPPY! One of the busiest actors working in the musical theater, and soon to be seen on Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney's FROZEN, Creighton will sing his favorite holiday tunes along with original music to celebrate the season.

Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio (Pete Donovan - Bass /Conor Meehan - drums) through the set. The evening will be enhanced by the four rising stars who P.A. Young Anna and Elsa in the upcoming Disney's FROZEN. Joining Creighton on stage for two songs will be Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz.

Robert Creighton in HOLIDAY HAPPY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 14th at 7PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Creighton is an award-winning writer of CAGNEY, co-authored with Peter Colley and Christopher McGovern. Earlier in 2017 the musical concluded it's critically acclaimed fourteen-month, 502 performance run at The Westside Theatre. For playing the role of James Cagney, Creighton received the Fred Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer Off-Broadway and was nominated for the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Lead Actor in a Musical.

A native of Canada, Creighton is a veteran of seven Broadway shows including playing the inebriated, scheming Durdles in the Broadway revival of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, the Purser in ANYTHING GOES as well as stepping in for the great Joel Grey for several weeks as Moonface Martin opposite Sutton Foster. In Disney's THE LION KING he played Timon and in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Chef Louis. He was Amos in CHICAGO, an inventor in CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG and made his Broadway debut in Jackie Mason's LAUGHING ROOM ONLY. Last season he was a recurring guest star on CBSallaccess' THE GOOD FIGHT.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.





