Rob Rokicki to Moderate Choreography Lab with Nyseli Vega and John Cardoza

The 13th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab will launch on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, with the original musicals Little Red, The Pelican, and Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel. Moderated by Broadway composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), the lab will be presented at 7PM ET at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) and will be streamed live.

Nyseli Vega (Hell's Kitchen) and John Cardoza (The Notebook) are featured in the presentations, which also include Amanda Clement (Hamilton), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Evan Kinnane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jose Ozuna (GALA Hispanic Theatre's Spanish premiere of In the Heights), Kiki Rodriguez (Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship), Stefanie Renee Salyers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Daniel Booda, Layla Boyce, Sharlane Connor, Áine Dorman, Zoë Fletcher, Sunia Gadtaula, Weronika Johnson, D'Mariel Jones, Ryland Marbutt, Schenoa Ramos, Abigail Rebekah, Julia Sitch, Hannah Tanner, and Yepez.

The lab will support the work of five choreographers, including Katie Spelman (The Notebook, Encores! The Wild Party), Artistic Directors of Orange Grove Dance Colette Krogol and Matt Reeves, and New York Theatre Barn's Joe Barros and Héctor Flores Jr.

Fipping the script on the original fairytale with an original story by Sophie Boyce and Veronica Mansour, Little Red is a dance-driven, horror-tinged musical with a score that fuses folk, pop, and opera. Featured in the company's New Works Series and written by Dylan Glatthorn and Will Lacker, The Pelican, set in a climate-ravaged Florida coastal town, follows residents deciding whether to accept safety in a nearby Corporate City or stay in their disappearing home, centered on a dive bar called The Pelican. Featured in the company's Barn on Fire residency and written by Matthew Puckett, Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel reimagines the intense rivalry and complicated friendships between cultural icons Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Click here to purchase tickets. Curated by Avital Asuleen and funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for original musicals during incubation. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.