Riverside Symphony's Season Finale Will Include a World Premiere, a Romantic Era Rarity, and Prokofiev's 2nd Violin Concerto

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a characteristically wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Friday evening, May 5th, to conclude the orchestra's 41st Season.

SiHyun Uhm-among the winners of Riverside's 2019 nationwide composer competition-will be represented by her crafty sparkler, setting the tone for Prokofiev's enduring and endearing concerto.

Devotees of such classics as Carnival of the Animals and the concertos for organ, violin, cello and piano will be thrilled to discover Saint-Saën's fascinating, innovative and thoroughly rewarding Symphony No. 2 in A minor, closing the season in true Riverside Symphony style.

PROGRAM

Friday, May 5th 2023, at 7:30pm

Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Featuring Lun Li, violin

UHM Ladybug in the Room New York Premiere

PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 2 in A minor