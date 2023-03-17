Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riverside Symphony's Season Finale Will Include a World Premiere, a Romantic Era Rarity, and Prokofiev's 2nd Violin Concerto

The performance is on Friday evening, May 5th

Mar. 17, 2023  

Riverside Symphony's Season Finale Will Include a World Premiere, a Romantic Era Rarity, and Prokofiev's 2nd Violin Concerto

Conductor George Rothman will lead Riverside Symphony in a characteristically wide-ranging program at Alice Tully Hall on Friday evening, May 5th, to conclude the orchestra's 41st Season.

SiHyun Uhm-among the winners of Riverside's 2019 nationwide composer competition-will be represented by her crafty sparkler, setting the tone for Prokofiev's enduring and endearing concerto.

Devotees of such classics as Carnival of the Animals and the concertos for organ, violin, cello and piano will be thrilled to discover Saint-Saën's fascinating, innovative and thoroughly rewarding Symphony No. 2 in A minor, closing the season in true Riverside Symphony style.

PROGRAM

Friday, May 5th 2023, at 7:30pm

Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center

Featuring Lun Li, violin

UHM Ladybug in the Room New York Premiere

PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 2 in A minor




Related Stories
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & Mo Photo
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
Reviews: PARADE Opens On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More Photo
Reviews: PARADE Opens On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Read reviews for the production!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!
New York City Center Encores! presents Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Read reviews for the production!

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 17, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The official opening is set for April 19, 2023. Meet the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
Video: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night BowsVideo: Jason Robert Brown Addresses The Crowd As PARADE Takes Its Opening Night Bows
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As part of the opening night celebration, the show's Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown took to the stage to address the crowd. See full video of his remarks.
Video: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & MoreVideo: See Highlights From PARADE On Broadway Starring Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More
March 16, 2023

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!Review Roundup: Critics Visit DEAR WORLD At City Center Encores!
March 16, 2023

New York City Center Encores! presents Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, running through March 19, 2023. This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Read reviews for the production!
Danny Burstein, Carolee Carmello, Adrianna Hicks & More to Take Part in SONGS FROM CABARET, A GALA CONCERTDanny Burstein, Carolee Carmello, Adrianna Hicks & More to Take Part in SONGS FROM CABARET, A GALA CONCERT
March 16, 2023

Symphony Space will present Songs from Cabaret, a special concert of songs from Kander & Ebb’s landmark musical, hosted by Tony Award winner Danny Burstein. See performance details and learn how to purchase tickets!
share