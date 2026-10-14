Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja to Star in BRODEL SANGRE Reading at Barrio BX
Written and directed by Jonathan Rivera Morales, the production features Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja in an intimate reading.
BRODEL SANGRE, a powerful new play written and directed by Jonathan Rivera Morales, is preparing for its next chapter with an intimate staged reading at Barrio BX in the Bronx.
Featuring actors Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja, BRODEL SANGRE tells the story of two Puerto Rican brothers reunited in their childhood bar after years of separation, silence, and unresolved pain.
Set against the backdrop of Bushwick, Brooklyn, the play explores masculinity, memory, grief, and the complicated relationships between fathers and sons.
But this production is about more than what happens onstage.
Rather than following a traditional theatrical model, BRODEL SANGRE is taking its story directly into the communities that inspired it.
Through a new initiative known as the Parranda Tour, the production will transform Puerto Rican bars, restaurants, and gathering spaces into intimate theatrical experiences, bringing audiences closer to the characters, the story, and one another.
The upcoming Barrio BX reading marks the beginning of that journey, with plans to bring the production to additional neighborhoods throughout New York City.
At its heart, BRODEL SANGRE asks a deeply personal question: How do we reconcile the people who raised us with the pain they left behind?
Blending raw dialogue, humor, music, and the unmistakable rhythms of Puerto Rican/Nuyorican life, the play invites audiences into a story rooted in cultural identity but connected to universal experiences of family, loss, and forgiveness.
The production continues its development following a previous reading at Loisaida Arts Center in Manhattan & Millys Neighborhood Bar in Brooklyn.
BRODEL SANGRE
Written and Directed by: Jonathan Rivera Morales
Featuring: Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja
Venue: Barrio BX, Bronx, New York
Date: 11/11/26
Admission: Free, RSVP Required
Official Website: www.brodelsangre.com
Additional details regarding the reading and upcoming Parranda Tour events will be announced soon.
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