Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja to Star in BRODEL SANGRE Reading at Barrio BX

BRODEL SANGRE, a powerful new play written and directed by Jonathan Rivera Morales, is preparing for its next chapter with an intimate staged reading at Barrio BX in the Bronx.

Featuring actors Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja, BRODEL SANGRE tells the story of two Puerto Rican brothers reunited in their childhood bar after years of separation, silence, and unresolved pain.

Set against the backdrop of Bushwick, Brooklyn, the play explores masculinity, memory, grief, and the complicated relationships between fathers and sons.

But this production is about more than what happens onstage.

Rather than following a traditional theatrical model, BRODEL SANGRE is taking its story directly into the communities that inspired it.

Through a new initiative known as the Parranda Tour, the production will transform Puerto Rican bars, restaurants, and gathering spaces into intimate theatrical experiences, bringing audiences closer to the characters, the story, and one another.

The upcoming Barrio BX reading marks the beginning of that journey, with plans to bring the production to additional neighborhoods throughout New York City.

At its heart, BRODEL SANGRE asks a deeply personal question: How do we reconcile the people who raised us with the pain they left behind?

Blending raw dialogue, humor, music, and the unmistakable rhythms of Puerto Rican/Nuyorican life, the play invites audiences into a story rooted in cultural identity but connected to universal experiences of family, loss, and forgiveness.

The production continues its development following a previous reading at Loisaida Arts Center in Manhattan & Millys Neighborhood Bar in Brooklyn.

BRODEL SANGRE

Written and Directed by: Jonathan Rivera Morales

Featuring: Rick Gonzalez and Flaco Navaja

Venue: Barrio BX, Bronx, New York

Date: 11/11/26

Admission: Free, RSVP Required

Official Website: www.brodelsangre.com

Additional details regarding the reading and upcoming Parranda Tour events will be announced soon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 00 Hrs 34 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming